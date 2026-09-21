Young finswimmers shine in Asian championship

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese swimmers brought home 33 golds after topping the medal tally of the 2026 CMAS Asian Championship Finswimming Indoor Juniors which ended in China on September 21.

Youth finswimmers competed in 36 categories for boys' and girls individual and relay in the 14-15 and 16-17 age groups at the Hai'an Sports Centre Natatorium, Nantong City.

In the final categories, Việt Nam topped the podium nine times. Among the winners were Trần Phương Minh (100m surface, boys' 14-15 age group), Huỳnh Nguyễn Lê Danh (800m surface, boys' 14-15 age group), Hà Gia Hoàng (200m surface bi-fins, boys' 14-15 age group) and Lê Thị Nhung (100m surface, girls' 16-17 age group).

Swimmers also secured 31 silver and 15 bronze medals.

China finished second with 32 gold, 19 silver and 11 bronze medals.

The September 15 to 21 tournament brought together junior athletes from across Asia for one of the most important events on the CMAS international calendar. — VNS