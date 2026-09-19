15,000 runners to Run for Net Zero at Global Gate Hạ Long Marathon

HẠ LONG — The Global Gate Hạ Long ESG++ Marathon 2026 – Run for Net Zero will take place on October 11 at Vinhomes Global Gate Hạ Long in Quảng Ninh Province, with an expected 15,000 runners.

Under the theme “Run among wonders – Chase records – Run for Net Zero”, the event aims to combine competitive running with urban experiences and environmental awareness.

The race is organised by DHA Việt Nam Co., Ltd., with three distances of 21km, 10km and 3km.

The route will start from Thiên Đường Avenue and run towards the 60m-wide Apollo Avenue before continuing along the coastal road in Vinhomes Global Gate Ha Long.

With sections running along the coast of Hạ Long Bay, the route is expected to offer runners views of the World Heritage site. The course has been designed with wide, flat roads, few turns and traffic controls, providing favourable conditions for runners seeking to improve their personal records.

The event carries the message “Run for Net Zero”, calling on participants to promote cleaner air and support Việt Nam’s goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

The organisers said they hope to set a Vietnamese record for the largest number of runners joining an event to promote a green lifestyle and the net-zero goal.

“Running a marathon requires persistence, determination and long-term effort, much like the journey towards net zero,” said Associate Professor Nguyễn Trí, General Director of DHA Việt Nam.

“Through the image of tens of thousands of runners travelling along the coast of Hạ Long Bay in ‘Run for Net Zero’ shirts, we hope to encourage communities in Việt Nam to take action while promoting the country’s culture, tourism and sustainable green lifestyle globally,” he said.

Beyond the race, runners and their families will be able to join a series of weekend activities at Vinhomes Global Gate Hạ Long on October 10-11, including live music, family games and fireworks.

Free race bibs for Quảng Ninh residents

To mark Quảng Ninh becoming a centrally governed city and in response to a nationwide campaign encouraging people to exercise in the spirit of late President Hồ Chí Minh, the organisers will offer race bibs to local residents.

The programme aims to give residents an opportunity to take part in the large-scale sporting event with their families and friends, while promoting exercise and a healthy lifestyle.

Registration QR codes have been distributed to residents by the provincial Department of Culture and Sports. The programme will close once all available bibs have been registered.

Runners can register at halongbaymarathon.com. — VNS