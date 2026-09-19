Substantive cooperation drives Việt Nam-US relations: US professor

WASHINGTON, DC — All visits and interactions between Việt Nam and the US are part of efforts to concretise their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, according to Professor Piper Campbell, chair of the Department of Foreign Policy and Global Security at American University’s School of International Service.

Campbell described 2026 as an active year in Việt Nam-US relations as she spoke to a Vietnam News Agency correspondent in Washington, DC, ahead of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and President Tô Lâm’s attendance at the High-level General Debate of the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 81) and bilateral activities in the US from September 20.

She cited General Secretary and President Lâm’s visit to Washington, DC in February to attend the inaugural meeting of the Gaza Board of Peace, as well as a series of US activities in Việt Nam, including Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau’s visit to Hà Nội in June for the ASEAN Future Forum, the visit of the USS George Washington aircraft carrier in July, and that of the Commander of the US Pacific Command in August.

Campbell stressed the importance of direct exchanges between strategic partners such as Việt Nam and US leaders on international issues, particularly amid the US administration’s busy diplomatic agenda and preparations for the November midterm elections.

The two sides have discussed deepening their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in areas ranging from trade and investment, energy and defence-security to science and technology, innovation, critical minerals and aviation. They have also highlighted the need to expand substantive cooperation and people-to-people exchanges while addressing differences, including trade-related issues, in an open and constructive manner.

According to the professor, Việt Nam remains an important and attractive market for US businesses. She noted that both US and Vietnamese officials are interested in reaching a trade agreement.

Campbell highlighted semiconductors, telecommunications infrastructure, energy cooperation, including liquefied natural gas (LNG), and critical minerals as promising areas. She expressed her hope that the two countries will develop Việt Nam’s critical-minerals sector in an efficient, transparent and environmentally friendly manner.

Regarding Việt Nam’s role in strengthening US-ASEAN economic and trade ties, Campbell pointed to the ASEAN Digital Economy Framework Agreement (DEFA), expected to be signed at the 49th ASEAN Summit in November, as a major opportunity. The agreement covers digital trade, cross-border data flows, paperless transactions, e-commerce, cybersecurity and digital payments.

She also welcomed renewed interest in the ASEAN Power Grid and closer regional energy cooperation, saying greater US engagement in energy initiatives and the bloc’s cooperation roadmap could open up further opportunities for collaboration. — VNA/VNS