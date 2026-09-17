Meey Global Corp publicly files F-1 registration with SE

HÀ NỘI — Meey Global Corp (the “Company” or “Meey Global”), a Cayman Islands holding company that operates an integrated ecosystem of digital real estate platforms and data intelligence services in Việt Nam through its main subsidiary, Meey Land Group Joint Stock Company, announced on September 16 the public filing of its registration statement on Form F-1 with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for a proposed initial public offering of its ordinary shares (the “Ordinary Shares”).

The number of Ordinary Shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The Company plans to apply to list its Ordinary Shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “MEEY”.

The proposed offering is subject to market and other conditions, including the effectiveness of the registration statement, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may commence or be completed.

ARC Group Securities LLC is acting as the sole book-running manager for the proposed offering.

A registration statement on Form F-1 relating to the proposed offering was filed with the SEC on September 11, 2026, but has not yet become effective. When available, a copy of the preliminary prospectus relating to the proposed offering may be obtained from ARC Group Securities LLC. Copies of the registration statement, when available, may also be accessed through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

These Ordinary Shares may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Any offering of the securities described herein will be made only by means of a prospectus forming part of the registration statement. This announcement is issued pursuant to Rule 134 under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

About Meey Global Corp

Meey Global is a holding company that primarily conducts its operations through its main subsidiary, Meey Land Group Joint Stock Company (“Meey Land”), a data- and technology-driven property technology (PropTech) company founded in Việt Nam in 2019.

Meey Land develops, operates and commercialises an integrated ecosystem of digital real estate platforms and data intelligence services designed to modernise Việt Nam’s property market. Its portfolio consists of an integrated suite of proprietary technologies developed to address market inefficiencies related to information fragmentation, lack of transparency, valuation inaccuracies, operational inefficiencies and low levels of digitalisation among real estate brokers and enterprises.

Media Contact

Dolly Zhang

Christensen Advisory

meeygroup@christensencomms.com

media@meeyland.com