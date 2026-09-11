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Asian hospitals shift focus from digitalisation to connectivity

September 11, 2026 - 12:31
BANGKOK – Electronic records, digital imaging and automated workflows have become familiar fixtures at leading hospitals across Asia, even as adoption remains uneven across the wider region. The next question is harder: are those systems actually talking to each other?

“The conversation needs to move from digitalisation to connectivity,” says Niru Rajakumar, CEO of hospital information system provider Amalga. “The real value comes when information can move across the organisation and support people in making better decisions.”

The strain on operations makes the question urgent. At Hospital Management Asia (HMA) 2026 in Bangkok, hospital leaders warned that Thailand’s elderly population is set to rise from 20 per cent to 28 per cent within a decade, even as healthcare systems worldwide face a projected shortfall of 11 million workers by 2030. This means hospitals will be treating more patients with multiple chronic conditions even as their workforce continues to shrink.

In this context, fragmented patient data across multiple systems forces doctors to search for information in several places, while patients repeatedly recount their medical history at every point of care. When AI is deployed on such a fragmented foundation, its performance often falls short of expectations.

Many hospitals report that AI-generated clinical notes can save 10–15 minutes per consultation, yet the benefit is lost because the notes do not integrate into the medical record. At Bumrungrad International Hospital, it took three years of trials before the radiology team fully trusted AI-assisted results.

Experts repeatedly emphasise one common point: AI only delivers real value when it is built into the workflow – not bolted onto an already fragmented system – and every output still requires physician verification.

That is precisely the gap Amalga is positioned to address. Founded by the team behind Orion Health, the company now runs hospital information systems across more than 30 hospitals, serving more than 10 million patients, with teams in New Zealand, Thailand and Việt Nam.

The approach remains the same wherever it operates: unify records into a single, patient-centred view, standardise data against interoperability standards such as HL7/FHIR, and only then add AI.

“AI is only as useful as the data environment behind it,” Niru says. “Hospitals need to establish a trusted and connected data foundation before they can realise its full potential.”

As Asia’s healthcare systems race to meet the demands of an ageing population and a shrinking workforce, the lesson from HMA 2026 is clear: the leaders will not necessarily be those that buy the most technology, but those that make their technology work seamlessly together, allowing people to focus on what matters most – delivering better healthcare.

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