Sun PhuQuoc Airways launches nonstop services from Hà Nội and HCM City to Seoul

Together with its existing Phú Quốc–Seoul service, the new routes give SPA direct connections to the Korean capital from all three of its key Vietnamese gateways: Hà Nội, HCM City and Phú Quốc, offering greater travel options for leisure and business travellers between Việt Nam and South Korea.

Connecting Seoul with three gateways in Việt Nam

The Hà Nội–Seoul service departs Hà Nội at 4.20pm and arrives in Seoul at 10.45pm local time. The return flight leaves Seoul at 12.15am and arrives in Hà Nội at 3.10am.

On the Hồ Chí Minh City–Seoul route, flights depart HCM City at 3.25pm and arrive in Seoul at 10.40pm. The return service departs Seoul at 12.10am and lands in HCM City at 3.35am.

To celebrate the launch, passengers booking flights to Seoul through September 23, 2026, will enjoy complimentary standard seat selection, 50 per cent off fees for preferred front-row seating, and 20 per cent off additional checked baggage beyond the complimentary allowance already included in their fare. The offer gives travellers greater flexibility to tailor their journey to South Korea to their individual needs.

The simultaneous launch of services from Hà Nội and HCM City provides travellers in both northern and southern Việt Nam with an additional nonstop option to South Korea. For Korean travellers, SPA’s three-gateway network also opens up more ways to experience Việt Nam, from a beach holiday in Phú Quốc to exploring Hà Nội, HCM City and other destinations across the airline’s growing network.

From greater connectivity to a distinctive travel experience

On board, SPA brings its “Resort in the Sky” concept to life through a full-service offering and thoughtfully designed touches throughout the journey. Checked baggage and meals are included in the fare, while next-generation cabins feature ergonomically designed seats and wireless in-flight entertainment for added comfort.

A signature La Festa fragrance, exclusively developed for the five-star La Festa Phú Quốc, Curio Collection by Hilton, adds another distinctive sensory touch to the SPA experience. In-flight menus are refreshed every two months and inspired by the spirit of each destination, with dishes tailored to individual routes, departure times and passengers’ dining preferences.

The SPA experience extends beyond the flight through Sun Signature, the airline’s loyalty programme connecting passengers with the wider Sun Group ecosystem. Members earn points on every flight and can redeem them for award tickets, baggage and seat selection, while also enjoying privileges across Sun Group’s portfolio.

The programme’s two highest membership tiers also integrate global payment capabilities through NCB and Visa, connecting air travel with a broader range of hospitality, dining, shopping and lifestyle experiences.

To support its rapidly expanding network, SPA plans to grow its fleet to 32 aircraft by the end of 2026, including four Airbus A330 widebody aircraft scheduled to enter service progressively between October and December.

The addition of widebody capacity will provide a foundation for the airline to expand its medium- and long-haul capabilities while continuing to grow its international network.

The two new Seoul routes further expand SPA’s international footprint, following services to Taipei, Hong Kong, Singapore, Bangkok, Chengdu and Kuala Lumpur, giving travellers more options between Việt Nam and key international markets.

Alongside continued investment in its fleet and route network, SPA is advancing its “Rise to the World” strategy, strengthening Việt Nam’s links with global markets while making the country more accessible to travellers from around the world.