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Home Politics & Law

Việt Nam offers congratulations to newly elected leaders of Laos

October 05, 2026 - 20:37
During the second session of the 10th Lao NA on October 5, Sonexay Siphandone was elected President of the Lao NA, and Saleumxay Kommasith elected Prime Minister of the country.
Newly elected President of the Lao National Assembly Sonexay Siphandone. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng and President of the National Assembly (NA) Trần Thanh Mẫn sent letters of congratulations to their newly elected Lao counterparts on Monday.

During the second session of the 10th Lao NA on October 5, Sonexay Siphandone was elected President of the Lao NA, and Saleumxay Kommasith elected Prime Minister of the country.

In their letters, PM Hưng and NA President Mẫn extended their warmest congratulations to Saleumxay Kommasith and Sonexay Siphandone on being entrusted by the Lao NA with key leadership roles which, they emphasised, demonstrates the high regard of the Lao Party, State, and people for their prestige, capabilities, and significant contributions to the national construction, defence, and development in Laos.

They voiced confidence that the new Lao leaders will successfully guide the Lao Government and NA in implementing the Resolution of the 12th National Congress of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party and the 10th five-year socio-economic development plan for 2026–2030, building a Laos of peace, independence, democracy, unity, and prosperity with an increasingly elevated international standing.

Expressing delight at the recent advancements in the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation, and strategic cohesion between Việt Nam and Laos, PM Hưng and NA President Mẫn affirmed their wish to work closely with their Lao counterparts to sustainably develop the ties between the two Parties and nations, thereby bringing tangible benefits to the people of both countries and actively contributing to peace, stability, and cooperation in the region and the world.

On the same day, Lê Hoài Trung, Politburo Member and Minister of Foreign Affairs, sent a congratulatory letter to Thongsavan Phomvihane, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Laos, on the occasion of the latter’s election to the Politburo of the 12th Central Committee of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party. — VNA/VNS

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