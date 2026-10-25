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Home Politics & Law

Vietnamese leaders extend congratulations to Kazakhstan on Republic Day

October 25, 2026 - 15:49
Vietnamese leaders extend congratulations to Kazakhstan on Republic Day.
Vietnamese leaders extend congratulations to Kazakhstan on Republic Day. VNA/VNS Illustration photo

HÀ NỘI — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and President Tô Lâm sent a congratulatory message to Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Sunday on the occasion of Kazakhstan’s Republic Day.

Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng sent a congratulatory message to Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, while National Assembly President Trần Thanh Mẫn extended his congratulations to his Kazakh counterpart Aibek Dadebay.

On the same day, Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Hoài Trung sent a congratulatory message to Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi. — VNA/VNS

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