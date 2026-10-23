CapitaLand Development recognised for sustainability, social impact, design excellence

HCM CITY — CapitaLand Development (CLD) Vietnam secured seven wins at the PropertyGuru Vietnam Property Awards (VPA) 2026, taking its regional PropertyGuru tally beyond 100 accolades.

The company was named Best Sustainable Developer for the fifth time and received the Social Impact Award for the third consecutive year, while Maison Privée, The Fullton Regal and Orchard Collection at Sycamore received five development awards.

The Best Sustainable Developer award reflects CLD Vietnam's long-standing commitment to delivering greener and healthier developments. Its approach is aligned with CLD’s 2030 sustainability targets to achieve 100 per cent green-rated projects, reduce embodied carbon intensity by 22 per cent, and cut construction waste, energy and water intensity by 20 per cent from a 2019 baseline across its portfolio.

CLD Vietnam has also strengthened workplace well-being, with its Hà Nội and HCM City offices achieving the WELL Health-Safety Rating, while Heritage West Lake Office became the first office development in Hà Nội and Northern Vietnam to attain WELL Core Silver Certification.

The Social Impact Award recognises CLD Vietnam's efforts to support vulnerable children and youth through education, skills development and community resilience initiatives. In Việt Nam, key initiatives include five CapitaLand Hope School projects that have created safer learning environments; an 11-year scholarship commitment of up to S$ 500,000 for 30 students and three-year partnership with Blue Dragon Children’s Foundation, which committed up to US$270,000 to support vulnerable children and youth.

Việt Nam is also one of the key markets participating in the CapitaLand Community Resilience Initiative, a regional programme whose first two editions committed more than S$7 million to support non-profit organisations across Asia.

Tan Tze Wooi, CEO of CLD Vietnam, said, "These recognitions affirm our commitment to creating developments that deliver lasting value for residents, communities and the environment. As Việt Nam continues to urbanise and consumer expectations evolve, we remain focused on creating homes and communities defined by thoughtful design, sustainability and quality living experiences.

"Beyond our developments, we are equally committed to making a meaningful difference through our social impact initiatives and partnerships. We thank our employees, partners, communities and stakeholders for their continued support. As we work towards delivering close to 3,000 homes in 2026, we will continue creating well-designed, sustainable developments that enrich everyday living and contribute to Vietnam's long-term growth."

Maison Privée, developed by CLD in partnership with Mitsubishi Estate and Nomura Real Estate Development, earned Best Luxury Condo Development (Hà Nội), Best Condo Architectural Design and the specialised accolade - AEG Award for Excellence in Premium Living Design for its distinctive blend of privacy, luxury and design excellence. Targeting Viet Nam's first WELL for Residential Pre-Certification, the 490-home development is located within the established Ciputra Township in Tây Hồ, Hà Nội, surrounded by extensive greenery and water, with convenient access to central Hà Nội and Nội Bài International Airport.

Its first-of-its-kind Wellness Suite comprises 16 facilities dedicated to holistic well-being, including a gym and yoga arena, 3D golf simulator, four-season spa pool, infrared sauna, cold plunge and spa suite. Complementing these wellness facilities is a curated collection of exclusive amenities, including Ha Noi's inaugural private car garage, a cigar lounge, gourmet kitchen and banquet house, conceived for residents who value privacy and distinction.

The Fullton Regal, co-developed by CLD and Far East Organisation, was named Best Luxury Housing Development (Greater Hanoi) for combining the privacy of an exclusive landed collection with the comforts of resort-style living.

Set across 14.5 hectares, the development comprises 348 residences and two private parks spanning 2.5 hectares, shaped by a contemporary courtyard-inspired architectural concept. Each residence features a minimum 7.7-metre frontage, atriums within the living areas and a designated lift provision, offering greater space, convenience and flexibility for changing family needs. Extending this courtyard philosophy beyond the home, The Courtyard Clubhouse serves as the social and wellness heart of the community.

Orchard Collection at Sycamore, jointly developed by CLD and UOA, won Best High-end Condo Development (HCMC) for its distinctive "Haute Couture Living" concept, generous living spaces and highly curated residential experience.

The development features 168 facilities, including two 50-metre lap pools, an elevated gym and Binh Duong Ward's first comprehensive Spa House. The development also introduces 49 distinctive Garden Units with seamless access to all facilities, and a curated collection of just 12 three-bedroom Limited Edition homes offering generous living spaces, private parking and an exceptional level of privacy, convenience and exclusivity.

For detailed information and inquiries on The Fullton Regal and Orchard Collection, please contact our hotline at 1800 400 088 (Northern office) or 1800 599 986 (Southern office), or visit our official website at https://thefullton.com.vn/ and https://sycamore.com.vn/

CapitaLand Development (CLD) is the development arm of CapitaLand Group, shaping vibrant cities and communities across Asia. CLD has a strong presence in its core markets of Singapore, China and Việt Nam.

CLD (Vietnam) oversees and grows CLD's investment and development business in Viet Nam, where it has built an extensive presence over 30 years. CLD (Vietnam)'s portfolio comprises one SOHO development, one integrated development and over 19,000 homes across 20 projects.