Digital transformation opens new prospects for Phú Thọ craft villages

PHÚ THỌ — Phú Thọ Province is encouraging traditional craft villages to modernise production, mechanise more processes and use digital platforms to promote and sell products.

The move is to help expand markets and increase product value in line with the goals of the Politburo's Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW, issued on December 22, 2024, on breakthroughs in science and technology, innovation and national digital transformation.

The province has 115 traditional craft villages employing more than 41,000 workers. Alongside preserving traditional skills and cultural values, they provide important livelihoods for rural communities.

At Bàn Mạch blacksmithing village, young artisans are using Facebook, Zalo and TikTok to promote their products, connect with partners and seek customers. Some have also adopted livestreaming and online marketplaces such as Shopee and TikTok Shop, expanding their reach beyond local markets.

Digital sales, however, need to be backed by product quality, reliable information, attractive presentation and the ability to fulfil orders to build customer trust.

Co-operatives and co-operative groups are also helping improve production links and product quality. According to provincial figures, 442 products from 311 co-operatives and co-operative groups have received three- to five-star ratings under the One Commune, One Product (OCOP) programme.

Nguyễn Thanh Hiệp, deputy head of the provincial Sub-department of Rural Development, said digital transformation and the application of science and technology were key to helping traditional craft villages make breakthroughs. — VNS