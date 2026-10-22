State-level council to confer intangible cultural heritage artisan titles

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam has established a State-level council to consider and confer the titles of People’s Artisan and Meritorious Artisan in the field of intangible cultural heritage for the fourth time, according to a report from the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MoCST).

Deputy Prime Minister Phạm Thị Thanh Trà has signed Decision No. 1998/QĐ-TTg dated October 16, 2026, on the establishment of the council, according to which MoCST Minister Lâm Thị Phương Thanh is the chairperson of the council and the two vice-chairpersons are Dr Hoàng Đạo Cương, MoCST Deputy Minister, and Dr Phạm Huy Giang, Head of the Central Emulation and Commendation Board under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The council also includes 12 other members who are experts and high-ranking officials from different ministerial units, departments, and institutes across the country.

It is responsible for helping the Prime Minister organise the review and selection of qualified individuals, and submitting to the Prime Minister a proposal for the State President to decide on awarding the titles of People's Artisan and Meritorious Artisan in the field of intangible cultural heritage.

The council operates following the provisions of Decree No. 93/2023/ND-CP dated December 25, 2023, of the Government regulating the awarding of such reputable titles for outstanding artisans of intangible cultural heritage.

The MoCST is the council's standing agency, and the MoCST Minister established an assisting secretariat that can use the ministry's seal to carry out its work.

The council's operating funds and award consideration follow Circular No. 143/2025/TT-BTC dated December 31, 2025, of the Ministry of Finance, allocated by the State budget as part of the MoCST's operating budget.

The council will dissolve itself after completing its tasks.

Applications are open for Vietnamese individuals who possess, practice, teach, and promote the value of intangible cultural heritage in various categories, including folk spoken and written language; folk literature; folk performing arts; social customs and beliefs; traditional festivals; folk knowledge and traditional crafts.

Organisations, individuals, and communities related to the awarding of the titles People's Artisan and Meritorious Artisan in the field of intangible cultural heritage are also eligible to apply for the recognition.

The awarding does not apply to Vietnamese individuals who possess, practice, teach, and promote the value of cultural heritage in the field of fine arts handicrafts.

Candidates qualifying for the titles should meet a variety of criteria, including possessing exceptional talent or outstanding professional skills representing a honoured intangible cultural heritage.

They should have made significant contributions to the protection and promotion of the intangible cultural heritage held by the individual, demonstrated through understanding, knowledge, expertise, and practical skills related to the intangible cultural heritage.

They should also have their own valuable spiritual or material products of historical, cultural, scientific, artistic, aesthetic, and technical significance, contributing to the protection and enrichment of the country's intangible cultural heritage values, culture, and socio-economic development.

Entrees should have taught many individuals who have participated or are participating in the protection and promotion of intangible cultural heritage values.

The title recognition for the titles is done periodically every three years on the occasion of National Day, (September 2), starting in 2015. Currently, 65 artisans nationwide have received the title People's Artisans, while 563 others are recognised as Meritorious Artisans. — VNS