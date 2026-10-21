Classical concerts to celebrate Academy of Music's anniversary, Culture Day

HÀ NỘI — Two special artistic programmes will be held in the next couple of weeks to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Việt Nam National Academy of Music (VNAM).

The concert entitled Resonantia and a music night named 70 Năm – Những Thanh Âm Ngân Mãi (70 Years – Sounds That Resonate Forever), organised by the Vocal Faculty, will also mark the first Việt Nam Culture Day (November 24), showcasing different aspects of music while bringing classical music closer to the community.

The Resonantia concert on October 24 will focus on European classical music, featuring arias and excerpts from operas and operettas by world-renowned composers such as Mozart, Verdi, Puccini, Tchaikovsky, Lehár, Kálmán, Alyabyev, Cardillo and Cocciante.

The event will feature the Hà Nội Symphony Orchestra, renowned singers including Meritorious Artists Đăng Dương, Lan Anh, Phương Nga and Phương Uyên, and bands.

The second programme, on November 14, will focus on Vietnamese classical chamber music, featuring songs inextricably linked to the nation’s history.

The programme is divided into three chapters, weaving together historical and cultural events, vivid portrayals of people, and the hopes and aspirations of past, present and future generations through a seamless flow of music.

Some of the country's leading singers in this genre, including People's Artists Quang Thọ, Quốc Hưng, Dương Minh Đức, Ngọc Khang, Hà Thủy and Thanh Lam, will perform at the event.

Both programmes will be held at VNAM's Grand Concert Hall.

Throughout the Academy's history, the Vocal Faculty has remained one of its most important departments and a leading centre for professional vocal training in Việt Nam.

The faculty's history and development have been closely linked to the emergence of modern professional music in Việt Nam and the founding of the Việt Nam School of Music, now known as VNAM.

From its earliest years, vocal studies were identified as a key area of VNAM's training, aimed at developing a generation of professional performing artists who would contribute to the nation’s cultural and artistic life.

"Many of Việt Nam's prominent vocalists were discovered and trained at VNAM. They went on to become influential figures in the national music community across generations. Among them are Associate Professor, PhD and People's Teacher Lô Thanh, as well as People's Artists Trung Kiên, Trần Hiếu, Quang Thọ and Lê Dung," said Associate Professor, Doctor and Meritorious Artist Tân Nhàn, head of the Vocal Faculty.

People's Artist Bùi Công Duy, VNAM's deputy director, praised the organising committee for selecting classical and challenging works for the two special artistic programmes, which aimed not only to entertain audiences but also to provide an opportunity for the Academy to reaffirm its reputation, educational excellence and important role in the national music landscape. — VNS