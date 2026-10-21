Việt Nam’s beauty captured at national art photo contest

KHÁNH HÒA — The Vietnam Art Photo Exhibition 2026 held its awards ceremony on October 20 at Nha Trang Beach Park, next to the iconic Trầm Hương Tower.

The event was organised by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism in collaboration with relevant agencies to showcase the country's landscapes, culture, and people through contemporary photography.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Tạ Quang Đông highlighted the diverse themes and innovative techniques displayed in this year's entries.

"Photographers have actively embraced new creative approaches and perspectives to produce high-value artistic works," Đông said.

"The exhibition serves as a platform to connect the photography community, foster creative ideas, and promote the image of a dynamic and culturally rich Việt Nam, contributing to the development of the national cultural industries."

The national competition attracted 9,291 entries from 1,263 photographers across the country. A professional jury selected 200 outstanding works for display in Khánh Hòa Province.

The selected photographs reflect contemporary Vietnamese life, heritage, history, and natural landscapes, aiming for truth, goodness, and beauty. Through their lenses, the artists convey personal reflections and a sense of social responsibility towards the community.

The organising committee presented awards to the 32 most outstanding works, including three Gold medals, six Silver medals, eight Bronze medals, and 15 Consolation prizes. Notably, Vietnam News Agency journalist and photographer Bùi Cương Quyết won a Consolation prize for his work titled Nữ Chiến Binh Sao Vàng (The Golden Star Female Warriors).

Since its inception in 2000, the biennial event has established a professional platform to foster creativity within the photography community. It plays a significant role in enriching the cultural life of the public, discovering artistic talent, and affirming the position of photography within Việt Nam's art and culture sector. — VNS