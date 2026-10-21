Vietnam Airlines strengthens strategic partnerships across Nordic region

COPENHAGEN — Vietnam Airlines has exchanged memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with Copenhagen Airport, Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) and Danish Industry (DI), marking a further step in strengthening air connectivity and unlocking new business opportunities with Denmark and the wider Nordic region.

The MoUs were signed at the Việt Nam–Denmark Business Forum, held during the state visit to the Kingdom of Denmark by the General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and President Tô Lâm, accompanied by a high-level Vietnamese delegation.

Under its MoU with Copenhagen Airport, Vietnam Airlines will explore opportunities to develop the market and improve operational efficiency. The two parties will also assess the potential for new nonstop routes and increased flight frequencies, based on passenger demand and commercial viability.

As one of the Nordic region’s key hubs, Copenhagen Airport offers Vietnam Airlines an important gateway to the wider market. This cooperation will support the airline’s international network expansion and strengthen its presence in the region.

Since December 2025, Vietnam Airlines has operated three weekly nonstop flights between HCM City and Copenhagen using Boeing 787-9 aircraft. With a flight time of just over 12 hours, the service provides a direct link between Việ Nam and Denmark, supporting tourism, business travel and cultural exchange.

Under the MoU with SAS, Vietnam Airlines will explore opportunities to cooperate in codeshare services, frequent flyer programmes, cargo transportation, New Distribution Capability (NDC) and corporate travel. The two airlines will also exchange market insights, identify potential business opportunities and explore ways to offer passengers more travel options between Việt Nam and the Nordic region.

Vietnam Airlines has also signed an MoU with DI, Denmark’s largest business and employers’ organisation, which represents companies across a broad range of industries.

The agreement provides a framework for the two parties to exchange information, explore business opportunities and strengthen links between Vietnam Airlines and Denmark’s business community. They will also explore the possibility of Vietnam Airlines joining DI as a member.

Through this partnership, Vietnam Airlines aims to better serve the travel needs of Danish businesses while opening up opportunities for cooperation in aviation, tourism and trade. By connecting its international network with Denmark’s extensive business community, the airline seeks to facilitate business and leisure travel and support stronger commercial ties between the two countries.

Đặng Ngọc Hòa, chairman of the Board of Directors of Vietnam Airlines, said: “As Việt Nam’s national flag carrier, Vietnam Airlines has an important role to play in facilitating trade, promoting tourism and strengthening international cooperation.

"The agreements exchanged in Copenhagen translate Việt Nam’s commitment to proactive international integration into tangible action, connecting air services with markets and business opportunities.

"Building on our direct HCM City-Copenhagen route, we will continue to work closely with our partners to develop the Nordic market and deepen cooperation between Việt Nam and the region.”

At the forum, Vietnam Airlines also presented its brand, international network, products and services, industry accolades and frequent flyer programme at its exhibition booth, introducing the airline to Denmark’s business community.

The agreements mark an important step in Vietnam Airlines’ development across the Nordic region. Building on its existing nonstop service to Copenhagen, the airline will work with its partners to strengthen long-term cooperation, expand market opportunities and reinforce its role in connecting Việt Nam with international markets and supporting Vietnamese businesses in their global expansion. — VNS