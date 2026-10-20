General Secretary and President Tô Lâm witnesses exchange of Việt Nam-Denmark cooperation agreements

COPENHAGEN — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and President Tô Lâm and Danish King Frederik X have witnessed the exchange of cooperation documents between businesses and ministries and agencies of the two countries.

The exchange of cooperation agreements took place at the Việt Nam-Denmark Business Forum in Copenhagen on the morning of October 20 (local time), as part of the top Vietnamese leader’s state visit to Denmark.

The documents included a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Hospital 19-8 under the Ministry of Public Security and Aalborg University Hospital of Denmark on cooperation in life sciences, advanced biomedicine, digital transformation in healthcare, innovation and human resources development; a cooperation agreement between Vietravel Tourism JSC and Nordic Travel Associates (NTA) on strategy and product development; an MoU between VinaCapital Logistics Holdings Ltd and A.P. Moller Capital on cooperation in air logistics; and an MoU between the PetroVietnam Fertiliser and Chemicals Corporation, under the Vietnam National Industry-Energy Group (Petrovietnam), and Topsoe on promoting technological solutions in the chemicals, fertilisers and sustainable energy sectors.

Other cooperation documents were a 2026–30 strategic cooperation agreement between PTSC M&C and Semco Maritime A/S to strengthen resources and expand their presence in the global offshore wind substation project market; an MoU between Vietjet and Satair to expand strategic cooperation in aviation materials, supply chains and services, supporting Vietjet’s fleet expansion plans and operations; an MoU between FPT Corporation and the Niels Bohr Institute at the University of Copenhagen, establishing a framework for research and cooperation in quantum information science and technology; and an MoU between Hateco Group and APM Terminals, part of the Maersk Group, on cooperation in investment research, development and operation of a railway freight terminal in Hải Phòng City.

They also included an MoU between Vietnam Airlines and Copenhagen Airport to promote and strengthen cooperation in aviation and airport operations; an MoU between Vietnam Airlines and Danish Industry to explore mutually beneficial areas of cooperation, including the possibility of Vietnam Airlines joining Danish Industry; an MoU between Vietnam Airlines and Scandinavian Airlines System to expand codeshare cooperation in passenger and cargo transport, frequent customer and corporate customer programmes and new distribution system management; a cooperation agreement between Petrovietnam and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) to advance the South Central Region 1 offshore wind power project; a letter of intent between the People’s Committee of Huế City and Carlsberg on investment in expanding its brewery in Phú Bài Industrial Park in Huế; a letter of intent between the People’s Committee of Đà Nẵng City and Carlsberg on Carlsberg Vietnam’s investment commitments for the 2026–30 period; an MoU between the Hà Nội People’s Committee and the LEGO Group on cooperation in implementing a STEAM education project; and a cooperation agreement between Việt Nam’s Ministry of Industry and Trade and Denmark’s Ministry of Climate, Energy and Utilities in the energy sector. — VNA/VNS