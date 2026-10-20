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Việt Nam looks to China’s experience in preparation for APEC 2027

October 20, 2026 - 20:50
The two ministers exchanged views on financial cooperation issues of mutual interest.

 

Minister of Finance Ngô Văn Tuấn attends the 2026 APEC Finance Ministers’ Meetingin Hong Kong. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Minister of Finance Ngô Văn Tuấn held a working session with his Chinese counterpart Lan Fo’an in Hong Kong (China) on Tuesday, seeking to strengthen financial cooperation and draw on China's experience as Việt Nam prepares to host APEC 2027.

The meeting took place ahead of the 2026 APEC Finance Ministers’ Meeting (FMM), according to the Vietnamese Ministry of Finance.

Tuấn congratulated China's Ministry of Finance on successfully organising a series of meetings under the APEC Finance Ministers’ Process (FMP) 2026, which, he said, has contributed significantly to regional economic and financial cooperation and the success of APEC 2026.

The Vietnamese minister mentioned that, as the next APEC host, Việt Nam will suggest key themes at the plenary session when discussing the priorities for the FMP in 2027. He explained that these priorities were thoughtfully crafted by the Ministry of Finance to align with the Incheon Action Plan, maintaining continuity and consistency with APEC’s overall agenda.

Tuấn expressed his hope that China's Ministry of Finance would continue to support Việt Nam, maintain close coordination and share practical experience to help the country successfully fulfil its hosting responsibilities.

For his part, Lan commended Việt Nam's proactive and systematic preparations for APEC 2027, affirming China's support for the proposed priorities and its readiness to share experience to ensure continuity and effectiveness in APEC cooperation.

The two ministers also exchanged views on financial cooperation issues of mutual interest. — VNA/VNS

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