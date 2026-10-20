Quảng Trị seeks airport cooperation to expand air links, boost tourism

QUẢNG TRỊ — The central Vietnamese province of Quảng Trị has signed cooperation agreements with Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) and T&T Group to develop airport infrastructure, expand air services and strengthen links between aviation, tourism and trade.

The agreements, signed on October 19 for the 2026-30 period, cover air transport market development, tourism promotion, airport operations and the application of digital technologies. The province aims to develop Đồng Hới and Quảng Trị airports as complementary facilities serving passenger and cargo traffic.

Quảng Trị also plans to attract more domestic services and international charter flights as it seeks to improve connectivity and draw investment.

Đào Xuân Hoạch, deputy head of the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam, said airport planning should be coordinated with transport infrastructure, logistics and tourism services to maximise the economic benefits of aviation development.

He said an operating plan for Quảng Trị Airport should be announced early to give airlines time to develop routes, apply for take-off and landing slots and begin ticket sales.

Provincial People's Committee Chairman Bùi Hoàng Phương called on ACV to provide expertise in airport management and operations, connect the province with domestic and international airlines, and help launch new routes and increase flight frequencies.

He also urged T&T Group to mobilise resources and accelerate construction of Quảng Trị Airport to meet its scheduled opening, while developing plans to attract domestic flights and international charter services.

The provincial authorities pledged to facilitate administrative procedures and support implementation of the cooperation programmes.

As part of the supporting infrastructure, the province plans to allocate VNĐ480 billion (US$18.3 million) in public investment during 2026-30 to build a road connecting Quảng Trị Airport with National Highway 1 and the coastal road.

Đỗ Quang Hiển, executive chairman of T&T Group, said the company will study the development of environmentally friendly cargo warehouses and links with foreign airlines, with the aim of positioning Quảng Trị as a destination for both passengers and freight.

He called on the province to develop more tourism products and services to encourage visitors to stay overnight and spend money locally, rather than pass through.

ACV said it would work with T&T Group and provincial authorities to develop the two airports in a coordinated manner, allowing them to share opportunities and support each other's growth.

ACV plans to put Terminal 2 at Đồng Hới Airport into operation on March 26, 2027, to increase the airport's annual passenger capacity to 3 million from its current 500,000-600,000.

Quảng Trị Airport received its first technical flight on October 15 as part of preparations for commercial operations, which are expected to begin on March 15, 2027. — VNS