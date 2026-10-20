Việt Nam to host the 2027 WTCA Global Business Forum

HCM CITY — Việt Nam’s growing role in global manufacturing, record foreign investment disbursement and fast-expanding digital economy are further strengthening the country's position as one of Asia Pacific’s most compelling growth markets.

This momentum will take centre stage when the 2027 World Trade Centers Association (WTCA) Global Business Forum (GBF) convenes at Bình Dương Ward, North of HCM City, from April 4 to 7, 2027.

Hosted by WTCA in partnership with World Trade Center Bình Dương New City (WTC BDNC), the forum will bring international business leaders and investors together in one of the country’s most important industrial centres to explore new opportunities in trade, investment, manufacturing, technology and supply chain development.

Việt Nam enters its next phase of growth from a position of economic strength. Its total registered foreign investment (FDI) reached US$38.4 billion in 2025, while disbursed FDI rose 9 per cent to a record $27.6 billion. These figures point to sustained investor confidence despite a more complex global trade environment.

The country’s appeal extends beyond cost competitiveness. Its strategic location in Southeast Asia, extensive network of trade agreements, including the EU–Việt Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), and established export base give companies access to regional and global markets. As businesses pursue China+1 strategies, Việt Nam offers a credible platform for diversifying production while remaining connected to Asian supply chains.

“As global businesses navigate evolving trade policies and market dynamics, the ability to build trusted international connections has become more important than ever,” said Scott Wang, WTCA Vice President, Asia Pacific.

“Việt Nam’s rise as a manufacturing, technology and innovation hub reflects the broader opportunities emerging across Asia Pacific.

"Through WTCA’s extensive global network, we are committed to connecting businesses with the partners, market intelligence and opportunities they need to grow with confidence.”

The GBF builds on discussions at the 56th Annual WTCA GBF in Philadelphia, US, hosted by WTC Greater Philadelphia in April 2026, where more than 500 leaders from over 50 countries and territories examined how trusted relationships, regional partnerships and cross-border collaboration can help businesses respond to geopolitical uncertainty and supply chain disruption.

Bringing the next forum to Việt Nam is expected to shift that global conversation towards practical investment and partnership opportunities in one of the region’s fastest-growing economies.

By hosting the 2027 WTCA GBF, Việt Nam will strengthen its position as a preferred destination for diversified manufacturing, and will allow it to develop further the technology, skills and industrial ecosystems required for its next stage of growth.

For Vietnamese businesses, the GBF will provide direct access to WTCA’s network of more than 300 highly connected businesses and organisations in nearly 100 countries and territories, opening new channels for investment, market entry and international collaboration. — BIZHUB/VNS