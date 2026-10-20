Vietnamese businesses promote agricultural, food products at SIAL Paris 2026

PARIS — Thirty-eight Vietnamese businesses are showcasing their products at a 354-sq.m national pavilion at the 2026 International Food Exhibition SIAL Paris, being held from October 17 to 21 at the Paris Nord Villepinte Exhibition Centre in France.

This is Việt Nam’s largest-ever display at the exhibition, in terms of both area and number of participating businesses.

Vietnamese exhibitors are presenting a wide range of key products, including specialty rice, cashew nuts, fruits and vegetables, pepper, cinnamon, star anise, fruit juices and fruit concentrates. Alongside traditional products, many companies are focusing on deeper processing and higher value-added products to meet growing demand for green, organic and convenient food, while seeking new customers and expanding exports, particularly to Europe.

Speaking to Vietnam News Agency correspondents in France, Vietnamese Trade Counsellor in France Vũ Anh Sơn praised improvements in the scale and organisation of Việt Nam’s pavilion, noting that the shift towards deeper processing is in line with requirements of the European market where consumers are increasingly concerned about product quality and sustainability.

Notably, 15 business companies of the Vietnam Pepper and Spice Association (VPSA) are participating in the exhibition to promote products and seek partners. VPSA Chairwoman Hoàng Thị Liên said Việt Nam has strengths in pepper and cinnamon, as well as potential in turmeric, ginger, star anise and chilli. However, spice exports to Europe have faced difficulties this year, declining by around 3 per cent across the market, more than 19 per cent in Germany and over 50 per cent in France.

Despite these challenges, product quality and compliance with import regulations are improving.

Liên said the pepper and cinnamon sectors received four alerts from European markets this year, two each for pepper and cinnamon, down significantly from more than 50 alerts worldwide in the previous year.

She called on businesses to pursue long-term trade promotion strategies, maintaining their presence at successive exhibitions to build trust and partnerships. She also urged authorities to make trade promotion support more flexible and responsive to market conditions and sector-specific needs.

Việt Nam’s participation in SIAL Paris 2026 highlights efforts to diversify products, expand processing and strengthen distribution networks. To improve competitiveness and sustain exports to Europe, businesses are advised to maintain strict quality control, ensure food safety, build brands and secure reliable supplies. — VNA/VNS