Điện Biên Province eyes trade, investment links with China, Laos

HÀ NỘI — Điện Biên Province is seeking to strengthen economic ties with China’s Yunnan Province and Laos’ Luang Prabang Province by developing cross-border supply chains, boosting agricultural processing, improving transport connectivity and expanding tourism cooperation.

The province has identified three priority areas for cooperation: transport connectivity, logistics, border trade and processing industries; commercial agriculture and deep processing linked to the green economy; and historical, cultural, ecological and resort tourism. Through closer regional links, it hopes to add value to agricultural products, expand markets and develop tourism routes that appeal to international visitors.

These priorities were highlighted at an international investment promotion conference held in Điện Biên on Monday, which brought together representatives from the three localities under the theme “Điện Biên – A Gateway for Trade and Investment Opportunities”. The event aimed to showcase the province’s potential and investment environment, strengthen international economic ties and mobilise resources for socio-economic development.

In his opening remarks, Trần Tiến Dũng, Secretary of the Điện Biên Provincial Party Committee and head of the province’s National Assembly delegation, said Điện Biên Province was the only locality in Việt Nam bordering both Laos and China. This gave it considerable potential to become an important hub for trade, investment and development cooperation among the three countries.

Besides its geographical advantages, he said, the province also has strengths in agriculture, natural resources, historical tourism and distinctive cultural heritage. Its economy grew by 9.81 per cent in the first nine months of 2026, while 31 projects with total registered capital of more than VNĐ54 trillion (US$2.05 billion) received in-principle investment approval.

Điện Biên Province pledged to continue administrative reform, improve access to planning information, create a more favourable business environment and resolve investors’ difficulties so that projects are implemented efficiently and sustainably.

Permanent Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyễn Minh Vũ welcomed the cooperation initiative among the three localities, stressing the need to turn broad cooperation goals into feasible projects and to coordinate infrastructure development with border gates, logistics networks, production facilities and markets.

He said the effectiveness of cooperation should be measured by smoother flows of goods, wider market access for businesses, and more jobs and higher incomes for local people. The next stage, he added, should focus not simply on building infrastructure but on making effective use of it, so that every road, border gate and transport hub generates tangible business opportunities, jobs and income for local communities.

One of the conference’s key outcomes was the presentation of investment approval decisions to 20 investors for projects with total investment capital of more than VNĐ7.5 trillion. Điện Biên Province also signed memoranda of understanding on investment cooperation with six investors, with proposed capital totalling nearly VNĐ12 trillion. The agreements cover industrial park infrastructure, renewable energy, mineral exploration and processing, urban development, resorts, tourism, trade and services, and social housing.

Among them, Hoa Phu JSC plans to study investment opportunities worth about VNĐ4.5 trillion, GS Holding Group is considering an investment of around VNĐ3.5 trillion, and Quang Minh Van Phuc International JSC plans to explore projects worth about VNĐ2 trillion in line with the province’s development priorities.

At Thanh An Industrial Park and Thanh Yên 2 Industrial Cluster, five secondary investors have been matched with proposed projects with total registered capital of more than VNĐ2 trillion, which are expected to employ nearly 2,000 local workers.

Planned developments include facilities for processing agricultural products and medicinal herbs, as well as cold storage and post-harvest preservation facilities. These investments are expected to raise the value of local products and create jobs.

The conference also launched a cross-border tourism route linking Yunnan, Điện Biên Province, Laos and Thailand, opening up opportunities to connect destinations, develop tourism products and attract international visitors.

During discussions, government agencies, investment promotion bodies and business representatives from Việt Nam, China and Laos explored ways to capitalise on the complementary strengths of the three localities, improve transport and border-gate connectivity, strengthen logistics and expand regional economic cooperation.

Participants said cooperation should move beyond conventional trade in goods towards integrated production, investment, deeper processing and cross-border supply chains. They said Điện Biên Province should build on its strengths in agriculture and forestry, distinctive local products, border trade and tourism, while gradually upgrading infrastructure, improving workforce quality and maintaining a transparent and stable investment environment.

Businesses also called for better matching of supply and demand, clearer information on provincial planning and project pipelines, and better conditions for investors to survey opportunities and choose suitable sectors. Industrial parks and clusters focused on agricultural processing, cold storage, logistics and green energy were identified as promising ways to add value, create jobs and expand markets for local products.

Tôn Phong Lôi, chairman of the Chinese Business Association in Việt Nam, described the conference as an effective platform for connecting authorities with businesses, mobilising resources and linking projects.

He said the event could help facilitate cross-border economic flows and deepen practical cooperation among the three sides, contributing to higher-quality regional economic development.

The association would continue to introduce reputable Chinese businesses to Điện Biên and encourage them to explore investment opportunities and establish long-term operations in the province, he said. With the authorities providing direction, the association acting as a bridge and businesses taking the lead in line with market principles, the association would promote cooperation, investment talks and trade, contributing to Điện Biên’s rapid and sustainable development.

Lao Ambassador to Việt Nam Khamphao Ernthavanh expressed confidence that, with the commitment of local leaders, coordination among relevant agencies and the dynamism of the business community, cooperation between Điện Biên Province, Luang Prabang and other northern Lao provinces would become increasingly practical and effective.

She said cross-border trade would expand and memoranda of understanding would be translated into programmes, projects and contracts, helping improve living standards in border areas and further strengthening the special relationship between Laos and Việt Nam. — VNS