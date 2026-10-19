Việt Nam pavilion shows off wood products, furniture at US trade fair

HCM CITY — Vietnamese wood and furniture businesses are seeking to expand sales in the Americas and strengthen ties with international buyers at the 2026 High Point Market, one of the world’s largest home furnishings trade shows.

The Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency is organising the Vietnam National Pavilion at the fair, being held from October 17–21 in High Point, North Carolina, as part of the National Trade Promotion Programme.

Spread over more than 300 square metres, the pavilion has 16 Vietnamese enterprises showcasing wood products, furniture, handicrafts, rattan, and bamboo products, and home décor.

Its location within the Global Sourcing Pavilion is allowing importers, distributors, retailers, designers, and other buyers to explore products, assess suppliers’ production capabilities, and establish business contacts.

The exhibits span a range of designs, materials, and styles, from modern minimalist furniture to products drawing on traditional Vietnamese craftsmanship.

Vietnamese enterprises have combined solid wood, engineered wood, rattan, bamboo, and other natural materials to create products for different interior spaces and customer profiles.

They have also placed greater emphasis on design, finish, combinations of materials, and customisation to meet the requirements of various markets.

Their manufacturing capacity, production flexibility, and range of designs and materials generally help them meet buyers’ changing needs.

The US remains a major market for Việt Nam’s wood and furniture industry. In the first eight months of this year, Việt Nam shipped US$5.91 billion worth of wood and wood products to that country, or 50.1 per cent of the industry’s total exports.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade said the Americas accounted for 60.8 per cent of Việt Nam’s wood and wood product exports in the third quarter of 2024, with the US accounting for 96.4 per cent of those shipments.

Participation in High Point Market enables Vietnamese businesses to gather direct feedback on designs, materials, pricing, order volumes, technical standards, and customisation requirements, a major factor in strengthen their position in global supply chains.

Beyond promoting products, the initiative aims to support long-term market development, strengthen design and product development capabilities, improve transparency in sourcing raw materials, and help businesses meet increasingly stringent sustainability requirements. — VNS