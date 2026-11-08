No Vietnamese casualties reported in Poland shooting: Embassy

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnamese Embassy in Poland has confirmed that no Vietnamese citizens have been so far reported killed or injured in a shooting in Krakow city, while urging the Vietnamese community, particularly those living in the southern city, to remain vigilant and follow local safety instructions.

The embassy told Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Central and Eastern Europe that it advised the Vietnamese community in Poland to avoid the area where the shooting occurred and strictly comply with safety instructions issued by local authorities.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced on November 7 that the country will observe two days of national mourning following the shooting, which left six people dead and 16 others injured.

Speaking at a press conference in Krakow, Tusk described the incident as an act of terrorism. He also said that three bodies, including those of two women and a man, had subsequently been discovered at the suspect's home. They were believed to be members of his family.

According to police, the shooting occurred at around 3 p.m. on November 7, when a man drove a car into a central city square before opening fire on a crowd.

Among those injured were two police officers and five foreign nationals. The six fatalities included three Polish citizens, one British national and two people whose identities had yet to be established.

Regional police spokesperson Katarzyna Cisło said the suspect was carrying a military-style firearm, believed to be an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle. A large quantity of other firearms and ammunition was also found inside his vehicle.

Following the incident, police, firefighters and medical personnel were deployed in large numbers to the scene. An air ambulance helicopter landed in the square to evacuate the injured, while city authorities urged residents to seek safe shelter.

The latest attack came as the Central European country had recently introduced tighter security measures following a series of knife attacks at schools in October. — VNA/VNS