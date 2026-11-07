Young talents shine at HCM City UAV, drone competition

HCM CITY — Students from Võ Trường Toản Secondary School, Trần Đại Nghĩa High School, and HCM City University of Technology (HUTECH) took top honours at the HCM City Youth UAV and Drone Innovation and Control Competition 2026, which concluded its two-day final round on November 7 at Nông Lâm University.

The competition, organised by the city’s Department of Science and Technology in collaboration with the HCM City Youth Union, the University of Science, and HDFPV Co., Ltd., brought together 67 finalist teams selected from 146 initial entries across the region.

It served as a vibrant platform to promote scientific research, creativity, and practical STEM applications among the younger generation.

The final round showcased high-stakes technical mastery across three distinct categories designed to test precision piloting, tactical teamwork, and practical engineering.

Group A (Junior High School) featured 16 finalist teams, with students from Võ Trường Toản Secondary School securing first place in Drone Soccer. Competitors demonstrated agility and tactical reflexes by manoeuvring caged drones measuring roughly 20 cm in diameter and weighing under 250 grams inside specialised netted arenas to score goals.

Group B (Senior High School) comprised 11 finalist teams, with the team from Trần Đại Nghĩa High School capturing the top prize in the high-school Drone Soccer division through precise flight control and strategic co-ordination.

Group C (University & Youth) featured 40 finalist teams. Dương An Thịnh and his team from HUTECH claimed first place in UAV Logistics by engineering an autonomous cargo delivery drone.

Their solution featured custom image-processing algorithms, independent signal transmission protocols bypassing standard Wi-Fi/4G networks, and computer vision capable of scanning ArUco codes to navigate obstacles and deliver payloads of 0.25 kilogrammes, 0.5 kg, and 1 kg within designated time limits.

Dương An Thịnh, leader of the winning team from HUTECH, said the group immediately began researching, testing, and refining their hardware and software as soon as the problem statement was announced.

To enhance flight performance, they adjusted control circuits, image-processing algorithms, and positioning sensors while building a custom signal transmission system to relay target codes directly to a laptop without relying on standard Wi-Fi or 4G connections, he said.

“The competition was a valuable opportunity for us to learn, exchange knowledge, and access new technologies, particularly flight control and image processing techniques. Through this experience, our team gained practical insights to further refine our product.”

Bringing the drone into real-world operation requires further testing in diverse weather conditions and wind speeds, as well as integrating high-precision GPS to refine delivery coordinates, he added.

Phạm Huỳnh Quang Hiếu, deputy director of the city’s Department of Science and Technology, said unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and the emerging low-altitude economy are opening unprecedented development avenues for modern cities across smart logistics, environmental monitoring, urban management, and high-tech agriculture.

The initiative directly supports the Politburo's Resolution No. 57, which sets out strategic goals for breakthroughs in science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation.

“By focusing on core fields such as artificial intelligence, robotics, and smart logistics, the city is laying the groundwork for low-altitude space management, digital infrastructure integration, and sustainable urban development.”

Fostering young talent through practical, problem-solving platforms aligns with the resolution’s objective to build a strong ecosystem connecting the state, academic institutions, and enterprises to train a high-tech workforce capable of driving the nation's future, he said.

The Youth Science and Technology Development Centre acted as the standing organiser of the annual competition, with Nông Lâm University hosting the finals.

This initiative highlights the city's commitment to nurturing domestic technological self-reliance.

By challenging youth to design, programme, and pilot their own devices, the event actively promotes hands-on STEM education, bridges academic theory with real-world technical execution, and identifies promising young innovators ready to shape the country’s digital future. — VNS