HCM City-based national university leads Việt Nam in academic, employer reputation in latest QS Asia rankings

HCM CITY — Việt Nam National University-HCM City (VNU-HCM) has reaffirmed its leading position nationwide in academic reputation and employer prestige as its academic reputation score climbed 12 places in the 2027 QS Asia University Rankings.

The latest results were released by Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) on November 3.

Accounting for a combined weight of 50 per cent in the overall evaluation, these two criteria reflect global academic and employer assessments regarding higher education institutions.

VNU-HCM ranked 82nd in Asia for Academic Reputation, placing it among the top 5 per cent of universities in the region.

Meanwhile, the institution secured 107th place for Employer Reputation, anchoring its standing within the top 10 per cent across Asia.

Comparative data indicate that the university continues to spearhead both metrics domestically, maintaining its competitive edge across multiple ranking cycles.

In the QS Asia 2027 tables, VNU-HCM’s Academic Reputation score rose by 12 places compared to the previous year, reaching 82nd in Asia.

Since 2024, this indicator has recorded a jump of 36 positions, moving up from 118th, and has maintained a consistent upward trajectory year on year.

Carrying the heaviest weighting in the QS Asia methodology at 30 per cent, academic reputation is evaluated through global surveys gauging the academic community’s perception of teaching and research excellence.

Alongside reputation gains, the QS Asia 2027 results show that VNU-HCM improved its scores across eight of the 11 evaluation criteria compared to the prior assessment cycle.

Notably, seven indicators have maintained continuous growth over the past three years, including academic reputation, the proportion of academic staff holding a PhD, papers per faculty member, citation counts per paper, international research networks, and student exchange metrics.

The university’s international research network indicator advanced to 192nd in Asia, an eight-place improvement from the previous year.

This progress, coupled with steady enhancements in research publications, demonstrates tangible strides in academic output and global collaboration.

In terms of Employer Reputation, VNU-HCM ranks 107th in Asia, placing it among the leading group of top 10 per cent institutions in the region.

This metric constitutes 20 per cent of the QS Asia weighting, derived from employer surveys assessing graduate employability and workforce readiness.

Comparative benchmarks confirm that the university maintains its premier domestic status in this category.

Together with academic reputation, this key indicator highlights VNU-HCM's distinct advantage over domestic peers.

The university has fostered industry linkages focusing on research, technology transfer, internships, and career guidance.

A prominent example is the cooperation agreement signed with Viettel Group to implement a cooperative (CO-OP) training programme for strategic technology sectors during the 2026–30 period.

VNU-HCM’s continued leadership across these major weighted criteria marks a significant milestone in its ongoing drive towards educational excellence and international integration.

Building on this momentum, the institution remains dedicated to elevating teaching standards, expanding research output, and strengthening corporate ties, with the ultimate objective of breaking into the top 100 universities in Asia by 2030. — VNS