Đà Lạt draws huge crowds for Việt Nam Jazz Heritage Festival

LÂM ĐỒNG — Tens of thousands of residents and tourists flocked to Xuân Hương – Đà Lạt Ward of Lâm Đồng Province for the 2026 Việt Nam Jazz Heritage Festival held from November 6-8.

The festival opened on Friday night at the Lâm Viên Square, attracting more than 10,000 visitors.

The outdoor concert brought together a lineup of renowned international artists, including Japanese-Brazilian bossa nova singer Lisa Ono, South Korean indie bands DaDaDa and JKC, American bassist and vocalist Nik West and singer-songwriter and guitarist Raul MiDon.

The performance also featured Vietnamese bands and artists Yellow Star Bigband, Hoài Sa and Trần Thu Hà.

The artists presented beautiful jazz melodies infused with funk, soul, pop and Vietnamese folk music, leaving the audience with an unforgettable range of emotions and memories.

In his opening remarks at the festival, Đinh Văn Tuấn, Vice Chairman of the Lâm Đồng Province’s People’s Committee, shared that the 2026 Việt Nam Jazz Heritage Festival offered a space where flowers blended with music to enhance the unique appeal of Đà Lạt and invite tourists to immerse themselves in cultural and arts experiences.

Tuấn said the festival was a key initiative of Đà Lạt – Lâm Đồng to develop culture tied to tourism, stimulate commercial and service activities, and contribute to the region’s socio-economic development.

He added that it also promoted Đà Lạt’s designation as a UNESCO Creative City of Music.

The festival also included two more shows in front of the April 3 Cinema on November 7 and at Haus Đà Lạt on November 8.

The concerts featured Vietnamese popular artists Hồng Nhung, Đức Trí, Lân Nhã, Bùi Lan Hương and Bình An, along with local bands Song Như and Cá trê band, Mekong Bigband and Yellow Star Bigband, and Nguyen Le Band from France.

The Việt Nam Jazz Heritage Festival was part of the 11th Đà Lạt Flower Festival in 2026, helping promote Đà Lạt's culture, people, landscapes, and tourism to domestic and international visitors, stimulate tourism demand, and develop local services and cultural industries.

The festival, with the theme “Đà Lạt - Bản giao hòa của sắc hoa và âm nhạc” (Đà Lạt - A Harmonious Blend of Flowers and Music), is scheduled for December 19 to 31. It will introduce 11 main programmes and 25 side activities. — VNS