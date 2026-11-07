Temple of Literature, the capital’s cultural diplomacy destination

|MESMERISING: The iconic Khuê Văn Pavilion, also known as the Constellation of Literature Pavilion, at the Temple of Literature heritage site in Hà Nội. VNS Photo Anh Đức
Established in 1076, Quốc Tử Giám (the Imperial Academy) marks its 950th anniversary this year. Together with the Temple of Literature, founded in 1070, it forms a historic complex that remains both a symbol of Việt Nam’s scholarly traditions and a venue for cultural diplomacy.
|DIPLOMATIC DESTINATION: Party General Secretary Tô Lâm and his wife accompany French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife on a visit to the Temple of Literature in May 2025. VNA/VNS Photo Thống Nhất
With a long history rooted in the nation’s tradition of valuing learning and respect for teachers, Văn Miếu – Quốc Tử Giám is not only an emblematic heritage site of Thăng Long – Hà Nội but also a space for sharing and promoting Vietnamese cultural values among international visitors.
During their visits to Việt Nam, heads of state, parliamentary and government leaders, and international delegations have often included the site in their itineraries in the capital. This has helped bring the heritage closer to visitors from around the world, while creating a space for cultural dialogue that fosters mutual understanding and strengthens ties between nations.
Alongside its historical, architectural and scenic significance, the heritage site remains a cultural symbol of Hà Nội and a popular destination for both domestic and international visitors. VNS
|VISITING BEAT: French President Emmanuel Macron performs the drum-beating ritual at the Temple of Literature during his state visit to Việt Nam in 2025. VNA/VNS Photo Thống Nhất
|SIGNIFICANT: Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon visit the Temple of Literature in February 2025. VNA/VNS Photo Dương Giang
|ENJOYING THE TRIP: President Lương Cường (right) and His Majesty King Norodom Sihamoni of Cambodia enjoy Vietnamese tea at the Temple of Literature. On November 29, 2024, President Cường accompanied the King on a visit to the Văn Miếu – Quốc Tử Giám (Temple of Literature – Imperial Academy) heritage site as part of the King's state visit to Việt Nam. VNA/VNS Photo Lâm Khánh
|NEIGHBOURS: The spouses of the prime ministers of Việt Nam, Laos, Cambodia and Thailand take part in cultural activities during a visit to the Temple of Literature in June 2026. VNA/VNS Photo Tuấn Anh
|HERITAGE: German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife tour the Temple of Literature heritage site in January 2024. VNA/VNS Photo Phạm Kiên
|SHOWCASE: Ngô Phương Ly (centre), wife of Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm, and Maricel Cohen de Mulino (right), wife of the Panamanian President, take part in a programme showcasing the cultures of Việt Nam’s ethnic groups at Hồ Văn (Văn Lake), part of the Temple of Literature Special National Heritage Site, in October 2026. VNA/VNS Photo Văn Điệp
|MAIN VISIT: As part of his official visit to Việt Nam, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte tours the Temple of Literature in Hà Nội on June 6, 2019. VNA/VNS Photo Doãn Tấn
|cTEMPLE MEET: Dutch Crown Prince Willem-Alexander and his wife, Princess Máxima, meet with children at the Temple of Literature in March 2011. VNA/VNS Photo