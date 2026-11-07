Temple of Literature, the capital’s cultural diplomacy destination

Established in 1076, Quốc Tử Giám (the Imperial Academy) marks its 950th anniversary this year. Together with the Temple of Literature, founded in 1070, it forms a historic complex that remains both a symbol of Việt Nam’s scholarly traditions and a venue for cultural diplomacy.

With a long history rooted in the nation’s tradition of valuing learning and respect for teachers, Văn Miếu – Quốc Tử Giám is not only an emblematic heritage site of Thăng Long – Hà Nội but also a space for sharing and promoting Vietnamese cultural values among international visitors.

During their visits to Việt Nam, heads of state, parliamentary and government leaders, and international delegations have often included the site in their itineraries in the capital. This has helped bring the heritage closer to visitors from around the world, while creating a space for cultural dialogue that fosters mutual understanding and strengthens ties between nations.

Alongside its historical, architectural and scenic significance, the heritage site remains a cultural symbol of Hà Nội and a popular destination for both domestic and international visitors. VNS