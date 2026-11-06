Pà Thẻn fire dancing ritual highlights ethnic cultural heritage in Tuyên Quang

TUYÊN QUANG — The second Pà Thẻn Fire Dancing Festival will take place in Tân Trịnh Commune, Tuyên Quang Province, on November 24, featuring the traditional fire dancing ritual of the Pà Thẻn people.

The festival is organised to mark Việt Nam Cultural Day (November 24) and as part of activities celebrating the 2026 Great National Unity Day.

It aims to raise public awareness and encourage greater community involvement in preserving and promoting the traditional cultural heritage of the Pà Thẻn people.

The event will bring together artisans, performers and amateur athletes from eight communes: Tân Trịnh, Yên Thành, Quang Bình, Thông Nguyên, Tân Quang, Liên Hiệp, Tri Phú and Minh Quang.

Each delegation comprises of between 25 and 40 members, showcasing local cultural traditions through artistic performances, cultural exchanges and sporting activities.

The highlight will be the opening ceremony and a performance of the traditional fire dancing ritual, scheduled for 8.10pm on November 24.

The programme will be broadcast live on TTV and the digital platforms of Tuyên Quang Newspaper and Radio and Television, giving audiences at home and abroad the opportunity to watch the event.

Recognised as a National Intangible Cultural Heritage, the fire dancing ritual is an important part of the Pà Thẻn people's spiritual and cultural life. During the sacred ceremony, participants dance barefoot across glowing embers, creating one of the community's most distinctive cultural performances.

The ritual reflects the Pà Thẻn people's spiritual beliefs and their relationship with the natural world. It also represents their resilience, courage and distinctive cultural identity.

The festival will provide an opportunity for Pà Thẻn communities from different localities to meet, exchange experiences and strengthen solidarity. It will also offer a platform for sharing experience in safeguarding cultural heritage and passing traditional practices on to younger generations. — VNS