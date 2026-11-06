Huế International Sculpture Camp opens

HUẾ — The Huế International Sculpture Camp opened in Huế City on November 5, drawing the participation of 29 sculptors, including 10 foreign artists.

Running until November 15, the event is a meaningful cultural and artistic activity celebrating Việt Nam Culture Day (November 24), contributing to the promotion of national cultural values and inspiring creativity in contemporary art.

The camp, part of the Huế Festival 2026, was launched in early 2025 and attracted great interest from sculptors at home and abroad.

Following a selection and appraisal process, from initial sketches to 1:10 scale models, the professional council selected 29 works by artists from France, Spain, Egypt, Iran, Thailand, Laos and Việt Nam to participate in the event.

In his opening remarks, Hoàng Việt Trung, Director of the Huế Monuments Conservation Centre and Standing Vice Chairman of the Huế Festival 2026 Organising Committee, said that with their talent, dedication and creativity, the participating artists have brought works of considerable artistic value to the camp, reflecting distinctive perspectives on the people, culture and land of Huế.

He stressed that the success of the camp lies not only in the artworks created but also in the exchanges, connections, mutual understanding and goodwill fostered among the artists, opening up opportunities for long-term artistic cooperation between Việt Nam and international partners.

The event also helps affirm Huế’s position as a special cultural and artistic centre worthy of its status as a centrally run city, while enhancing its appeal as a destination for both domestic and international visitors, he added.

By harmoniously combining traditional and modern elements, the camp aims to enrich the city’s urban landscape, promote the heritage values of the former imperial capital and showcase Huế as a unique cultural and artistic centre. It also offers the public an opportunity to enjoy sculptural works in the scenic setting along the Hương River, adding a new artistic highlight to Hue’s urban landscape. — VNA/VNS