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Hà Nội school suspends in-person classes after deadly fire at temporary campus

November 06, 2026 - 09:45
Kim Liên Secondary School has paused in-person teaching at its temporary campus after a fire left one person dead, with online learning being arranged.
Smoke rises from the fire at Kim Liên Secondary School.— VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — A secondary school in Hà Nội has suspended in-person classes after a fire at its temporary campus left one person dead on Thursday.

The victim was identified as a grade-six student in Hà Nội, known with the initials P.A.K.

Kim Liên Secondary School announced the move in a notice to students and parents, saying it was acting on instructions from Kim Liên ward authorities.

Students will spend Friday working at home on review materials from their teachers, the school said. It has also drawn up a plan for online classes and will send families detailed instructions.

Ward officials and Hà Nội’s education department, which sent a team to the scene on Thursday afternoon, are looking for classroom space at nearby schools. No date has been set for in-person classes to resume.

Firefighters work to reach the scene. — VNA/VNS Photo

The school said it would identify students whose books and supplies were lost or damaged in the fire and seek help for them before they return to class.

Hà Nội police received a report of the fire at the school’s temporary site on Hoàng Tích Trí Street shortly after noon on Thursday.

They sent seven fire engines and more than 60 firefighters, who evacuated students to safety, searched for victims and kept the flames from spreading to neighbouring buildings.

The blaze was under control by 12.40pm. Rescuers found one person dead while searching the site. The cause of the fire is under investigation. — VNS

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