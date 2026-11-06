AI cameras help Hà Nội power grid detect faults early

HÀ NỘI — Hanoi Electricity Corporation (EVNHANOI) is deploying artificial intelligence (AI)-powered thermal cameras at substations to detect equipment abnormalities early and prevent power supply disruptions, supporting the national digital transformation drive under Resolution No 57-NQ/TW.

The system uses infrared cameras and AI to monitor equipment temperatures in real time, automatically alerting operators to abnormal heat levels that could signal potential faults.

At 110kV and 220kV substations, monitoring the temperature of transformers, electrical contacts and connection points is essential to maintaining safe and reliable power supply. Overheating can damage equipment and cause outages if not detected and addressed promptly.

Previously, workers mainly conducted thermal inspections manually at scheduled intervals, leaving potential temperature fluctuations between inspections difficult to detect.

The new system allows operators to monitor equipment remotely through a centralised platform, receive alerts and assess potential risks before they develop into incidents.

At the 220kV Tây Hồ Substation, thermal cameras enable workers to track equipment conditions on control screens rather than repeatedly accessing areas containing live electrical equipment.

“The system allows us to monitor equipment temperatures directly from the control screen. When abnormalities are detected, alerts help us inspect and assess the situation and propose appropriate measures,” said Phạm Đình Luật, an operator at the substation.

The technology also stores temperature data over time, supporting equipment condition analysis and more targeted maintenance planning.

According to Trần Văn Duy, head of EVNHANOI’s Safety Department, early detection of equipment abnormalities is essential to preventing incidents and protecting workers.

He said the technology supports a shift from routine inspections towards continuous, data-driven monitoring, while technical staff remain responsible for assessing alerts and taking action in accordance with safety procedures.

EVNHANOI manages 68 110kV and 220kV substations and 159 transformers of the same voltage levels, alongside more than 1,129km of 110kV transmission lines and extensive medium- and low-voltage networks. The corporation serves nearly three million customers, according to figures released in June 2026.

The deployment is part of EVNHANOI’s efforts to apply science and technology, innovation and digital transformation in power grid management, in line with Resolution No 57-NQ/TW on breakthroughs in these areas.

For Hà Nội, reliable electricity is essential to maintaining business operations and supporting economic and social development. The use of AI-based monitoring is expected to strengthen grid reliability and improve the efficiency of power system operations. — VNS