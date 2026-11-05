Vinamilk CEO named among Asia’s most powerful women for third consecutive year

HCM CITY — Mai Kiều Liên, former member of the Party Central Committee, Hero of Labour and CEO of Vinamilk, has once again been recognised by Fortune 500 as one of Asia's most powerful women, marking her third consecutive year making the prestigious list.

At the Fortune Southeast Asia 500 Summit in HCM City on November 3, Liên received two distinctions from the international business magazine: her inclusion in its Most Powerful Women Asia 2026 list for the third year running, while Vinamilk maintained its place among the 500 largest companies in Southeast Asia.

The 2026 summit brought together business leaders, economic experts and representatives of leading regional corporations to discuss shifts in the global economy, emerging growth drivers and the future of Southeast Asian businesses.

The two recognitions, announced as Vinamilk celebrates its 50th anniversary, highlight the close connection between the leadership of Liên and the growth and international standing of one of Việt Nam's leading enterprises.

In Fortune's Most Powerful Women Asia 2026 ranking, Liên placed 71st, up two positions from 2025 and four from 2024. This marks her third consecutive appearance on the annual list, alongside influential female leaders in finance, technology, manufacturing, retail and consumer goods across Asia.

This year's ranking features 100 women leaders from 14 markets, including founders, CEOs and senior executives whose influence extends across national borders and industries. Fortune assesses candidates based on factors including their companies' size and business performance, innovation, influence, career achievements and contributions to society.

In its profile of Liên, Fortune highlighted her near five-decade career at Vinamilk, which began in 1976 when she joined the dairy sector as an engineer. She became the company's CEO in 1992 and is now one of Việt Nam's longest-serving corporate chief executives.

Under her leadership, Vinamilk has navigated several major milestones, from equitisation and stock market listing to international business expansion.

Her legacy extends beyond her long tenure. She has helped the company maintain its competitiveness and drive innovation through successive stages of development.

From its first dairy factories established in the years following national reunification, Vinamilk has gradually built a modern production network, developed raw material areas, mastered advanced technologies and brought Vietnamese dairy products to international markets.

Throughout this journey, Liên has consistently upheld the view that quality is the foundation of the food and nutrition industry. A consumer-centric approach, long-term investment in technology and human resource development have become key elements shaping Vinamilk's corporate culture and growth strategy.

As it enters its 50th year, Vinamilk continues to transform through brand repositioning, product portfolio innovation, greater technology adoption and sustainable development. These efforts reflect Liên's consistent leadership philosophy: businesses must continuously raise their standards and proactively adapt if they are to achieve long-term growth.

Beyond the award ceremony, Liên also attended discussion sessions at the Fortune Southeast Asia 500 Summit, where leading regional business executives exchanged views on emerging trends shaping Asia's economic future.

Discussions focused on challenges and opportunities arising from geopolitical and economic volatility, rapid technological advances and shifts in global centres of economic influence.

The programme also provided a platform for members of the Fortune Most Powerful Women Asia community to share perspectives on how female leaders can build partnerships, expand their influence and guide businesses through a new phase of growth.

Liên's participation further highlights the growing presence of Vietnamese women executives in the regional business community, where leadership experience, adaptability and long-term vision are becoming increasingly important.

Alongside the recognition of its CEO, Vinamilk has retained its place in Fortune's 2026 Southeast Asia 500 ranking of the region's largest companies, coming in at 164th.

This marks the third consecutive year the Vietnamese dairy producer has featured on the list. It is also the only representative of Việt Nam's dairy industry to have maintained its presence since Fortune launched the regional ranking in 2024.

The Fortune Southeast Asia 500 ranks companies by revenue, reflecting their business scale and position in the regional economy. In 2026, the minimum revenue threshold for inclusion rose by 26 per cent, highlighting increasingly intense competition among businesses across the region.

Against a ranking dominated by major energy, financial and industrial groups, Vinamilk's continued presence as a food and nutrition manufacturer is a notable achievement, demonstrating its scale and operational strength.

After 50 years of development, Vinamilk now operates 16 factories and 15 farms at home and abroad, with products available in 67 countries and territories.

The company ranks 36th globally by dairy industry revenue and has been recognised by Brand Finance as the world's most promising dairy brand.

Vinamilk continues to demonstrate the dynamism of an established company that remains committed to innovation. Through brand repositioning, the development of nutritional products aligned with emerging consumer trends, production modernisation and international market expansion, the company is creating new growth drivers and laying the groundwork for sustainable development in the years ahead.

The two Fortune distinctions carry particular significance as Vinamilk marks its half-century milestone. While the Most Powerful Women Asia ranking recognises the leadership capabilities and influence of its CEO, the Fortune Southeast Asia 500 reflects the scale and standing of the company built over generations.

Behind these achievements is the sustained journey of a Vietnamese brand determined to strengthen its position in the nutrition industry, embrace continuous innovation and enhance its competitiveness.

Building on the foundations established over the past 50 years, Vinamilk is pursuing new development ambitions, bringing Vietnamese products and its national brand to an increasingly prominent position on the international stage. — VNS