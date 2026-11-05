Over 300 exhibitors showcase electronics, smart appliances in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — The 2026 Vietnam International Electronics & Smart Appliances Expo (IEAE HANOI 2026) opened on November 5 at the Vietnam Exposition Centre (VEC) in Đông Anh, Hà Nội, bringing together more than 300 businesses to showcase new technologies, smart devices and electronic components.

Jointly organised by Chaoyu Expo and VINEXAD, the three-day exhibition covers an area more than 20,000sq.m, providing a platform for businesses to explore sourcing opportunities and establish commercial partnerships.

The event features a wide range of consumer electronics, smart home appliances, and telecommunications equipment, alongside electronic components and manufacturing solutions.

Many Chinese brands are presenting products with exclusive designs developed for the Vietnamese market, targeting distributors and dealers seeking to diversify their product portfolios and strengthen their competitiveness.

Exhibitors are also offering original equipment manufacturing (OEM), original design manufacturing (ODM) and private-label manufacturing services to local brands and importers, helping them develop products and expand their businesses without having to build their own manufacturing capabilities.

Beyond finished products, the exhibition features suppliers of electronic components and home appliances, showcasing smart manufacturing technologies and supply chain solutions. The exhibits range from basic components to integrated modules for consumer electronics, smart home devices and telecommunications equipment.

These offerings are designed to meet the sourcing needs of assembly plants, repair service providers and other businesses, while supporting the development of Việt Nam's electronics manufacturing supply chain.

Several exhibitors are also showcasing manufacturing capabilities at factories in Việt Nam, highlighting the advantages of local production, including shorter delivery times and lower logistics costs.

The exhibition also targets the growing e-commerce sector, connecting online sellers with manufacturers and offering opportunities to explore products, test market demand through small orders and source goods directly from factories.

The programme includes business-to-business (B2B) matching activities for international sourcing offices and foreign-invested businesses operating in Việt Nam, helping them identify potential partners and explore commercial cooperation.

IEAE HANOI 2026 runs until November 7. — BIZHUB/VNS