World delicacies on display at Hà Nội's International Culinary Culture Festival

HÀ NỘI — Some of the best dishes from around the world will be showcased for visitors to savour at the 2026 International Culinary Culture Festival in Hà Nội on November 21 and 22.

The event is set to promote the value ​​of both Vietnamese and global cuisine. It is also an opportunity to foster cultural diplomacy, expand international cooperation and highlight the image of the capital city and Việt Nam as dynamic, open, culturally rich and integrated into the global community.

Nearly 100 booths from Vietnamese culinary associations, cities and provinces, embassies, international organisations, local foreign affairs agencies and businesses will be featured at the festival grounds in the Vạn Phúc Diplomatic Compound.

Embracing the concept of cultural fusion, the festival will be a space where cuisine is not merely about trying new delicacies, but also functions as a language that connects people, fostering interaction, mutual understanding and dialogue between different cultures.

The festival grounds are designed as a series of miniature culinary streets that offer a journey of discovery through the cultures of Việt Nam, Southeast Asia and the world.

A major highlight will be the Pride of Việt Nam Street, a vibrant display of the finest Vietnamese cuisine and culinary heritage from the country’s three regions, bringing their distinctive flavours and cultural richness to both domestic and international visitors. More than a culinary destination, it will celebrate the enduring values, traditions and cultural identity deeply rooted in the nation’s origins.

The ASEAN Flavours area brings together the colours, tastes and distinctive cultural features of Southeast Asian nations, while the World Flavours space will lead visitors and food lovers through a journey to explore the culinary essence of various nations around the world, creating a vibrant, cross-cultural exchange.

Event organisers said that with the theme of Beyond Flavours, the festival will go beyond the boundaries of conventional culinary experiences, allowing cultural stories to be shared through every dish and fostering connections between people. It will help spread a message of peace, friendship and mutual understanding among nations.

"This year's theme promotes cuisine as a journey of emotion and connection, where every dish is not only about taste, but also a story of each nation's culture, history and identity," said Lương Hoàng Giáp, head of the event's communications team at a press conference on November 5.

"Through each dish we share not only flavour, but also creativity and mutual understanding, which inspires the spirit of cooperation."

He added that with large numbers of participants, the festival offers a colourful portrait of global cuisine, upholding Việt Nam's image as a common home for world cultures.

“This year’s event also marks a new milestone in organisational quality, with an expanded programme of culinary showcases, cultural exchanges and experiential activities designed to offer greater richness and depth, creating a truly immersive experience for the public and our international friends,” he said.

“Through this convergence, we aim not only to showcase the diversity and beauty of culinary cultures from around the world, but also to convey the image of a dynamic and welcoming Việt Nam – a nation ready to connect with the world in the spirit of peace, cooperation and shared development.”

Several activities will be on offer at the event, such as live cooking demonstrations, cooking contests, free phở and bánh mỳ sessions, music and art performances and discussions on using technology in cuisine.

The festival will also encourage visitors to participate in charity activities and spread the spirit of sharing and community responsibility. All donations collected will be given to people in difficult circumstances.

“A delicious dish may leave a lasting impression in our mind, but what stays with us even longer is the story of the land, its people and the traditions behind it. The festival offers a unique opportunity to discover, explore and connect cultures through one of the world’s most universal languages: food,” said chef Nguyễn Quốc Nghị.

"As I am deeply committed to both the culinary profession and professional training, I always welcome opportunities for experience and knowledge exchanges like this. It will offer a fresh perspective on preserving traditional dishes, showcasing local identity and bringing Vietnamese cuisine closer to an international audience."

"Hopefully, these encounters around the dining table will lead to more wonderful stories to share and further opportunities for us to grow together," he added. — VNS