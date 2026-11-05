Heritage train passengers get 50 per cent off admission to Huế historical sites

HÀ NỘI — Passengers travelling on the Huế Đà Nẵng or Huế – Phong Nha tourist train services are eligible for a 50 per cent discount on admission fees to five heritage sites within the Complex of Huế Monuments for seven days, Việt Nam Railways Corporation announced on November 3.

The incentive is being implemented under Plan No. 10/KH-UBND issued by the Huế City People’s Committee to stimulate tourism, encourage visitors to experience railway travel and extend their stays in the locality.

The five sites covered by the promotion are the Imperial City of Huế, the Museum of Royal Antiquities, and the tombs of Kings Thiệu Trị, Dục Đức and Đồng Khánh. The policy applies to both domestic and international visitors holding valid train tickets for the Huế – Phong Nha heritage railway service in either direction or the Huế – Đà Nẵng heritage tourist train.

The discount is valid for seven consecutive days from the date of railway travel stated on the ticket, whether in paper or electronic form. Each train ticket entitles its holder to a 50 per cent discount on one visit to one of the five heritage sites.

Visitors eligible for multiple incentive programmes will receive the highest applicable discount, as different fee-reduction policies cannot be combined.

The railway sector is working with the Huế Monuments Conservation Centre to connect and share passenger data, facilitating ticket verification at the heritage sites.

The central heritage connection route linking Huế and Đà Nẵng was launched in early 2024, with a journey time of around three hours. It passes through scenic landscapes, including the Tam Giang – Cầu Hai lagoon system, Lăng Cô Bay and Hải Vân Pass. Connecting two cities rich in heritage values, the journey also offers passengers a different perspective on the beauty of central Việt Nam from their train windows.

The railway sector expects the programme to give a further boost to tourism products combining rail travel and cultural heritage, encouraging visitors to extend their journeys of discovery in the former imperial capital.

The international appeal of the central heritage connection train has also received recognition. On October 6, US travel magazine Condé Nast Traveler released its list of the world's 20 most beautiful train journeys for 2026, ranking the route between Huế and Đà Nẵng 10th, while The Vietage by Anantara linking Đà Nẵng, Quy Nhơn and Nha Trang in central Việt Nam placed 14th.

According to Condé Nast Traveler, the value of these journeys lies not only in connecting destinations but also in offering opportunities to admire scenic landscapes, explore local culture and enjoy the journey itself as part of the holiday experience. — VNA/VNS