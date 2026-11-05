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US dollar hits 18-month low at Vietnamese banks

November 05, 2026 - 10:00
The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) set the daily reference exchange rate at VNĐ25,623 buying a US dollar on November 5, down VNĐ4 from the previous session.

 

The daily reference exchange rate is set at VNĐ25,623 buying a US dollar on November 5, 2026. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) set the daily reference exchange rate at VNĐ25,623 buying a US dollar on November 5, down VNĐ4 from the previous session.

With the current trading band of ±5 per cent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks stood at VNĐ26,904 buying a US dollar, while the floor rate was VNĐ24,342.

Notably, the US dollar has fallen to its lowest level at Vietnamese banks in 18 months.

The opening-hour exchange rates at major commercial banks saw decreases.

At 8:15 am, Vietcombank listed buying and selling rates at 25,510 VNĐD/USD and 25,890 VNĐ/USD, both down VNĐ70 from the November 4 morning session. Similarly, BIDV also cut its respective rates by VNĐ65 to 25,510 VNĐ/USD and 25,890 VNĐ/USD. — VNA/VNS

US dollar prices

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