Vietnam Airlines announces new requirements for passengers travelling to US from Nov. 4

HÀ NỘI — Vietnam Airlines has announced that from 12 noon on Wednesday (Vietnam time), all passengers and crew members travelling on international flights to the United States must provide a written declaration confirming that they have not travelled to the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) within the 21 days preceding their flight.

The announcement follows the latest regulations issued by the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Each passenger must complete a separate declaration.

Parents or legal guardians must complete the form on behalf of children or people unable to do so themselves.

Passengers who have visited the DRC within the 21 days before travelling to the US will be denied boarding on flights of Vietnam Airlines to the country, regardless of whether they are US citizens or nationals.

Passengers who have visited South Sudan or Uganda, but not the DRC, within the same 21-day period will also be denied boarding unless they are US citizens or nationals. This restriction also applies to US Green Card holders.

US citizens and nationals who have visited South Sudan or Uganda may enter the US only through three designated airports with medical screening facilities of Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD), Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) and John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK).

As Vietnam Airlines does not operate flights to these three airports, it will not accept such passengers for carriage on its flights to San Francisco International Airport (SFO).

Passengers are considered to have visited the countries concerned even if they have only made a stopover or transit in the DRC, South Sudan or Uganda without leaving the aircraft.

Vietnam Airlines advises passengers to make the necessary preparations before travelling and seeks their cooperation in complying with these mandatory US authorities' requirements.

For 24/7 assistance, passengers can contact the airline's hotline at 1900 1100, its official Facebook page or Zalo account. They can also seek assistance at Vietnam Airlines ticket offices or from its authorised agents. — VNS