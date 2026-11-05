Việt Nam to ban imports of used smartphones, computers from 2027

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam will ban imports of a wide range of used digital technology products, including smartphones, computers and telecommunications equipment, from January 1, 2027, according to a new regulation issued by the Ministry of Science and Technology.

Under Circular No. 63/2026/TT-BKHCN, issued in late October, the ministry lists used digital technology products prohibited from import, together with their corresponding Harmonised System (HS) codes.

This aimed at protecting consumers, curbing electronic waste and supporting domestic technology businesses, the ministry said.

The list covers mobile phones, computers, cameras, telecommunications equipment and various electronic components. It also includes devices used to transmit or receive voice, images and data over wired or wireless networks, as well as microphones, speakers, headphones, digital cameras, radar systems and radio navigation equipment.

Speaking at the ministry's regular press briefing on November 4, Nguyễn Khắc Lịch, director of the Authority of Digital Technology and Artificial Intelligence, said the import ban was not a new policy, but an update to existing regulations that Việt Nam had enforced since 2007.

The regulation aims to prevent Việt Nam from becoming a destination for foreign electronic waste while reducing health, environmental and information security risks associated with outdated or unidentified equipment.

Lịch said used devices could pose risks of personal data leaks and information security breaches, particularly if they had been technically modified before entering the country.

Old batteries and components could also increase the risk of fires and explosions, while some second-hand equipment might fail to meet Việt Nam's technical standards and radio frequency requirements.

The restrictions are also expected to create more favourable conditions for domestic businesses to expand production and improve their competitiveness.

The new rules nevertheless provide exemptions for certain used machinery and equipment to support investment, research and technology development.

Used production lines, machinery, equipment and tools may still be imported if they meet the criteria prescribed under digital technology industry regulations and are directly used in investment projects involving the manufacture, packaging or testing of semiconductor integrated circuits.

Exemptions also apply to equipment used for training, research and development of digital technology products and services. — VNS