Vinamilk’s Optimum Gold sole Vietnamese brand to win at World Branding Awards

HÀ NỘI — Vinamilk's Optimum Gold has become the only Vietnamese brand to win the Brand of the Year title in the Infant Formula category at the World Branding Awards 2026–2027, held at Hampton Court Palace in London, the UK on November 3.

The prestigious international recognition highlights Optimum Gold's strong brand reputation and consumer trust, while underscoring Vinamilk's continuous efforts to raise nutritional standards through scientific research and product innovation amid increasingly stringent expectations for the quality and safety of infant nutrition products.

Vietnamese consumers' trust recognised on global stage

The World Branding Awards, organised by the London-based non-profit World Branding Forum, recognise outstanding brands from around the world. Over the years, the awards have honoured many leading international names across consumer goods, food, retail, technology and services.

Notably, the awards are determined through three assessment criteria: brand valuation, accounting for 30 per cent; consumer and market research, 40 per cent; and public voting, 30 per cent. Consumer-related factors thus account for 70 per cent of the total score. Beyond commercial value, brand awareness and consumer trust are key measures in determining the winners.

Commenting on the award, Richard Rowles, chairman of the World Branding Forum, said: “Infant formula is one of the most rigorously assessed categories because parents are making important choices about their children's development. Optimum Gold was recognised for meeting all three of our assessment criteria: scientific foundation, commercial strength and genuine support from parents. This is not simply a popularity contest.”

Consumer trust is particularly important in the infant formula sector, where every purchasing decision is closely linked to children's health and development during their earliest years.

As consumers increasingly prioritise product quality and transparency in nutritional products, the international recognition of Optimum Gold further reinforces Vinamilk's brand reputation. It also reflects the company's long-term investment in research, quality and product innovation to meet the increasingly high expectations of Vietnamese families.

Advances in nutritional science are opening up new opportunities to provide better care for children from their earliest years. For Vinamilk, keeping pace with and applying the latest scientific research is a key investment priority in its efforts to enhance product quality, particularly in the premium infant nutrition segment.

In November 2024, Vinamilk relaunched Optimum Gold with a breakthrough formula containing six human milk oligosaccharides (HMOs), making it the first infant formula product in Việt Nam to feature a six-HMO complex.

HMOs are a group of nutrients naturally found in breast milk. They help nourish beneficial bacteria in the digestive system, supporting children's natural protective barriers.

A standout feature of Optimum Gold is its six-HMO complex, particularly the combination of DFL and 3-FL, two types of HMOs that had previously typically appeared separately in infant formula products. This breakthrough formulation further reinforces Vinamilk Optimum's pioneering approach to developing nutritional solutions inspired by the valuable nutrients found in breast milk.

Sharing his thoughts on the award, Vinamilk Marketing Executive Director Nguyễn Quang Trí said: “Having Optimum Gold honoured at the World Branding Awards is a source of pride not only for Vinamilk, but also for Việt Nam's entire nutrition industry.

“Every innovation in Optimum – the first milk product in Việt Nam formulated with six HMOs, accounting for up to 58 per cent of the total HMO content in breast milk – starts with a very simple question: how can we better support parents on their parenting journey? This question has driven us to continuously research and apply the world's most advanced nutritional developments, including our breakthrough six-HMO formula.”

Alongside its six-HMO complex, Optimum Gold also combines alpha-lactalbumin-rich whey protein, two billion BB-12™ and LGG™ beneficial bacteria and soluble fibre, helping support children's digestion and nutrient absorption.

From ingredient research to formula development, Optimum Gold's innovations demonstrate Vinamilk's commitment to investing in specialised nutritional solutions tailored to children's needs. They also reflect the company's efforts to bring the latest advances in global nutritional science into the everyday choices of Vietnamese families, continuously enhancing product value and quality.

Understanding concerns of modern parents

Choosing formula milk for a child has never been solely about nutritional ingredients. Parents also consider whether a product is suitable for their child, whether its origin is trustworthy, whether its formula is backed by thorough research and whether its quality can be consistently assured over time. These expectations place greater responsibility on businesses in the infant nutrition sector.

For Vinamilk, understanding the needs and concerns of families is a key driving force behind its continued investment in research, the application of the latest nutritional advances and improvements in product quality. Optimum Gold's six-HMO formula is one tangible result of this commitment.

Trí said: “Behind every parenting decision are immense love and expectations, but also considerable pressure. Understanding this, Vinamilk has always worked to pioneer the development of nutritional solutions inspired by nutrients found in breast milk, helping meet children's nutritional needs.

“With Optimum Gold and its breakthrough six-HMO formula, the first of its kind in Việt Nam, we hope to give parents greater peace of mind on their parenting journey, particularly in circumstances where exclusive breastfeeding is not always possible.”

Alongside its nutritional breakthroughs, Vinamilk has also raised the bar for product safety and purity through independent testing by the Clean Label Project in the US. The testing covers potential contaminants and goes beyond mandatory food safety requirements set by the US Food and Drug Administration.

This commitment has also been recognised through programmes such as the First 1,000 Day Promise and the Purity Award, further underscoring Vinamilk's rigorous approach to product safety and purity and its commitment to caring for children's health from their earliest days.

As Vinamilk celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, Optimum Gold's Brand of the Year title represents further international recognition for the Vietnamese dairy producer. Vinamilk's products are now available in 67 countries and territories, with a portfolio of more than 350 products catering to consumers' diverse nutritional needs.

The honour at the World Branding Awards is a testament to Optimum Gold's brand strength and Vinamilk's persistent efforts to innovate. With science as its foundation, quality as its commitment and children's healthy development as its goal, Vinamilk continues to raise the bar, pioneering research and the development of high-quality nutritional products in line with international standards.

Through these efforts, the company aims to contribute to the care and nourishment of generations of Vietnamese children, while bringing advanced nutritional solutions and greater peace of mind to families.