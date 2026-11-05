Four charged over pornographic livestream operation involving $136m in transactions

LÀO CAI — Police in the northern province of Lào Cai have launched legal proceedings against four people for allegedly organising and operating a pornographic livestream network, through which more than VNĐ4.189 trillion (over US$136 million) was circulated via bank accounts and digital wallets.

The provincial police announced on Thursday that the four suspects were charged with disseminating pornographic materials, following an investigation into an operation that had been active in Lào Cai and several other localities across the country since 2025.

The suspects include Lý Lở Mẩy, 23, and Lò Tả Mẩy, 28, both residents of Lào Cai, who allegedly directly participated in the pornographic livestreams. The other two, Phạm Văn Trọng, 37, and Nguyễn Thị Ngọc Yến, 38, both from Ninh Bình Province, allegedly managed the operation and arranged payments to the women involved.

According to the initial investigation, the group created accounts on pornographic websites operated by foreign entities before using messaging and social media platforms, including Telegram, Zalo, and Facebook, to recruit women.

They allegedly targeted women facing financial difficulties and lacking stable employment, persuading them to take part in online pornographic livestreams in exchange for payment.

Viewers were required to purchase tokens by transferring money through bank accounts or buying prepaid mobile cards. The tokens allowed them to watch livestreams and request performers to carry out sexual acts according to their instructions.

Money collected from viewers was transferred through multiple bank accounts and electronic wallets before being converted into the cryptocurrency USDT and used to pay the women directly involved in the livestreams.

Investigators estimated that the total transaction flows through accounts associated with the suspects exceeded VNĐ4.189 trillion. Police have so far recovered VNĐ1.65 billion in proceeds allegedly obtained illegally.

The investigation is ongoing, with authorities working to identify other individuals involved and clarify their respective roles for further legal action. — VNS