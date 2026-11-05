VPBank wins two awards at The Euromoney Transaction Banking Awards

HÀ NỘI — VPBank (HoSE: VPB) won two awards: “Vietnam’s Best Cash Management Bank 2026” and “Vietnam’s Best Cash Management Deal 2026” at The Euromoney Transaction Banking Awards.

The double win recognises VPBank’s capabilities in developing comprehensive cash management solutions that combine technology, transaction banking services and in-depth advisory expertise.

The Euromoney Transaction Banking Awards are presented by Euromoney - a leading UK-based financial and banking publication - to recognise excellence in cash management, payments and trade finance. Winners are selected through a rigorous research process that includes data analysis, feedback from clients using the services, peer benchmarking and direct engagement with market participants.

The “Vietnam’s Best Cash Management Bank 2026” award recognises VPBank’s comprehensive approach to providing payment and cash management solutions for corporate clients. The bank connects a broad range of transaction banking services, including payments integrated with supply chain finance, across suppliers, distributors, agents and end buyers. These solutions help businesses manage receivables and payables, automate reconciliation and payment allocation, and optimise operations across the commercial value chains of large local enterprises (LLEs), multinational companies (MNCs) and foreign direct investment (FDI) networks.

VPBank’s product development philosophy goes beyond providing standalone payment services. The bank works to understand cash management bottlenecks across a group’s operations, from the parent company, regional offices or overseas headquarters of MNCs and FDI businesses to their subsidiaries. VPBank then works with clients to develop systematic, end-to-end solutions that address these challenges, helping improve processing speed and accuracy while making cash flows more transparent.

To improve operational efficiency, VPBank is advancing digitalisation beyond the migration of paper-based processes to digital channels. The bank is embedding artificial intelligence (AI), generative AI (GenAI), machine learning (ML) and robotic process automation (RPA) into its core transaction banking architecture, with the aim of achieving end-to-end process automation and increasing transaction processing speed.

Alongside its investment in technology, VPBank is strengthening its human capital and organisational capabilities. The bank is building an advisory-led transaction banking team with the expertise to design ecosystem models for corporate clients with complex requirements and operations at scale.

Relationship managers and product specialists receive in-depth training to assess each client’s operating model, liquidity requirements and value chain. They then develop solutions across eight areas of expertise: cash management, supply chain finance, treasury solutions, corporate lending, digital banking, payments, risk and compliance, and cross-border banking.

In addition to the award recognising its overall cash management capabilities, VPBank won “Vietnam’s Best Cash Management Deal 2026” for its E-Cooperative solution, delivered through the Compay app. The solution connects VPBank’s banking services with the cash management and transaction needs of cooperatives and their members across the ecosystem.

Recognising the challenges household businesses face in digital transformation, VPBank has developed specialised cash management infrastructure to support transparent cash flow management, real-time payments, tax payments and broader access to financial services.

The solution brings together account services, collections, disbursements, tax payments, cash flow management and digital finance within a single ecosystem. By connecting transaction data, payment histories and account activity, VPBank also helps household businesses build digital financial profiles, addressing gaps in financial data that can limit their access to funding.

In the second quarter of 2026, VPBank launched the payment and financial infrastructure platform, which is being piloted across more than 30 E-Cooperatives in Hà Nội, HCM City, Đà Nẵng, Huế and An Giang, initially focusing on the transport sector.

Following the pilot, the programme is expected to expand nationwide, with the potential to connect approximately 3,000 E-Cooperatives and up to 25 million household businesses and individual entrepreneurs across transport, agriculture, retail, logistics and services. — VNS