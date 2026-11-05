Exhibition highlights 45-year journey of Vietnam Buddhist Sangha

HCM CITY — An exhibition opened at the Vietnam Buddhist University in HCM City today, featuring the achievements of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS) through its historical development over the past 45 years and the distinctive cultural values of Vietnamese Buddhism.

The event is organised by the VBS Central Culture Committee as part of the 10th National Buddhist Congress for the 2026-31 tenure, which takes place from November 5-7, and celebrations marking the 45th founding anniversary of the Sangha (November 6).

According to the organisers, the exhibition highlights the 45-year development journey of VBS's moral and humanitarian contributions to society and national development through the solidarity and practical community work of monks, nuns and lay followers.

It also offers a chance to reflect on the past, honour previous generations, celebrate current achievements and look ahead to the VBS's future.

The exhibition spaces aim to preserve the identity of Vietnamese Buddhism, safeguard traditional values and build a cultural foundation that bridges heritage and future growth.

On display are hundreds of photographs, documents and artefacts illustrating the traditional robes, language, architecture and cultural heritage of Vietnamese Buddhism.

Visitors to the exhibition can also experience traditional tea appreciation and calligraphy activities. — VNS