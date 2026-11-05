Forum brings global advancements in oncology closer to Vietnamese patients

HÀ NỘI — More than 1,400 domestic and international experts discussed advancements in global cancer treatment at the scientific conference, "Cancer in the Era of Integration – Best of ASCO 2026," hosted by the National Cancer (K) Hospital on November 5–6.

The Best of ASCO 2026 serves as a forum to share the latest advancements in global oncology and foster international collaboration to improve the quality of diagnosis, treatment, and care for cancer patients in Việt Nam.

As global medicine makes remarkable strides in areas such as molecular diagnostics, genetic sequencing, targeted therapy, immunotherapy, advanced radiotherapy, and precision medicine, these breakthroughs are progressively improving prognoses and expanding survival opportunities for patients.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Minister of Health Đào Xuân Cơ praised K Hospital for its proactive initiative in organising this significant scientific forum, which serves to connect expertise, share the latest global advancements in oncology, and foster international collaboration.

Assoc. Prof. Cơ said that cancer represents not only a major medical challenge but also a critical issue concerning public health, social welfare and sustainable development. Behind every cancer patient lies a family, one often burdened by deep anxieties, high expectations, and significant health, financial, and emotional strains.

However, Deputy Minister Cơ stressed that late detection of diseases, disparities in treatment capacity across different healthcare levels, the high costs of many new treatment modalities and the burden placed on patients remain significant challenges for Việt Nam’s healthcare sector.

To further develop the oncology sector in a modern, integrated, and sustainable manner, Deputy Minister Cơ emphasised that "there must be a decisive shift in mindset — moving from a primary focus on treatment towards the comprehensive management of cancer, with an emphasis on prevention and early detection.”

“A cohesive and interconnected national oncology network should be developed, featuring professional stratification and a core focus on treatment quality. In addition to specialised cancer centres, the capacity of regional and provincial hospitals must be strengthened to ensure that patients can access appropriate care within their own localities.”

The Deputy Minister also urged K Hospital to continue fulfilling its role as the leading specialised oncology institution by intensifying efforts in training, technology transfer, multidisciplinary consultations, and professional support for healthcare facilities across the country.

Best of ASCO 2026: connecting knowledge, fostering international collaboration

Speaking at the event, Prof. Lê Văn Quảng, Director of K Hospital, said that the theme "Cancer in the Era of Integration" holds special significance at a time when Việt Nam is making strong efforts to develop science and technology, promote innovation, accelerate digital transformation, and strengthen international cooperation, in line with Resolutions 57 and 59-NQ/TW of the Politburo.

“As one of Việt Nam’s leading cancer hospitals, K Hospital places great importance on science and technology, digital transformation and international cooperation. These are key priorities for our continued development.

We aim not only to bring the new knowledge and innovations from around the world closer to our patients but also to share Việt Nam’s research findings with our international colleagues,” Prof. Quảng said.

According to Prof. Quảng, in recent years, K Hospital has participated in hundreds of Phase III and multinational clinical trials. The hospital has published nearly 200 papers in high-quality international journals, with more than 50 per cent in Q1 and Q2 journals. In particular, nearly 40 doctors from many countries have visited K Hospital to exchange experiences and learn the transoral endoscopic thyroidectomy technique.

The Best of ASCO 2026 symposium features 22 scientific sessions comprising nearly 120 professional presentations. The forum focuses on updates regarding new advancements across various oncology fields, including head and neck, breast, lung and thoracic, gastrointestinal, gynaecologic, genitourinary, bone and soft tissue, neuro-oncology, haematologic malignancies, and paediatric oncology.

The scientific sessions focused on the analysis of data from pivotal clinical trials and explored novel treatment strategies, ranging from adjuvant and neoadjuvant therapies to the management of advanced or metastatic cancer, as well as personalised approaches and the application of modern biotechnology.

Through these discussions, experts not only stay abreast of the latest research but also examine how these findings can be effectively integrated into clinical practice, ultimately helping optimise treatment outcomes.

On the occasion of the symposium, K hospital signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN), one of the most prestigious cancer organisations globally.

During the conference, three additional NCCN clinical practice guidelines for cancer diagnosis and treatment, translated into Vietnamese, were unveiled. This initiative is part of a broader goal to complete guidelines for the 10 most common types of cancer in Việt Nam by 2027.

These guidelines were developed in close collaboration with NCCN experts and underwent thorough review and discussion by leading Vietnamese oncologists representing the northern, central, and southern regions of the country.

The guidelines have been adapted to account for the specific resources and clinical practice conditions in Việt Nam. They serve as a vital professional resource for oncologists nationwide, assisting them in making appropriate clinical decisions throughout the diagnosis and treatment process for cancer patients.

In addition, K Hospital has continued to strengthen and formalise partnerships with the National Cancer Centre (South Korea); Chung-Ho Memorial Hospital at Kaohsiung Medical University (Taiwan); the National Cancer Centre (Japan), and the Institute Curie, Nice University Hospital, and Sorbonne Paris Nord University in France.

These collaborative initiatives create further opportunities for professional exchange, workforce training, scientific research, and the transfer of medical techniques, all of which contribute to enhancing domestic capabilities in the field of oncology. — VNS