Deputy PM orders aligning human resources strategy with new growth drivers

HÀ NỘI — The human resources development strategy for the 2026-30 period, with a vision to 2050 should clarify human resources demands in strategically-important fields that can generate new growth drivers, Deputy Prime Minister Lê Tiến Châu said on Thursday.

He made the remarks while chairing a meeting with relevant sectors on the scheme for human resources and talent development, as well as the human resources development strategy for the 2026-30 period, with a vision to 2050.

Deputy PM Châu broadly agreed on the need to create a human resources development strategy to establish an overall framework for national human resources development.

The strategy would also provide a basis for ministries, sectors and localities to formulate and implement coordinated human resources development strategies, programmes and schemes in line with the development objectives of their respective sectors, fields and localities.

"The strategy must answer three core questions: What kind of human resources does the country need to implement its new development model; what are we currently lacking; and what must be done, and by when, to meet those requirements?" he said.

On talent identification and development, the Deputy PM asked the Ministry of Education and Training to reform specialised and gifted schools so that they become centres for discovering, nurturing and developing talent, rather than focusing primarily on academic competitions as they do today.

Talent identification should be expanded to science, technology, engineering, arts and innovation. Links among universities, research institutes, laboratories and businesses should be strengthened so that gifted students can gain early access to research, expertise and practical challenges, he said.

He instructed the ministry to urgently finalise the draft human resources development strategy and the national programme on talents in basic sciences and submit them to the Prime Minister before November 30. — VNS