Vietnamese antiques to be auctioned at Echoes of Time II event

HCM CITY — The second Vietnam International Antique Auction specialising in Asian art and antiques will be held on November 21 in HCM City.

The event themed Echoes of Time II will take place at the La Vela Saigon Hotel, featuring ceramics, imperial artifacts, commissioned porcelain, and valuable ancient jade pieces, connecting collectors and art lovers and widely spreading heritage values.

The event is jointly organised by Asia Investment Consulting Resources Company (AICR) and Lạc Việt Auction with the support of the Vietnam Cultural Industry Development Association.

According to organisers, the auction catalog features a wide array of artifacts, ranging from Chu Đậu ceramics, blue-and-white porcelain, and celadon-glazed wares to imperial antiquities, commissioned porcelain, and ancient jade objects. All items are appraised, certified and entered into the national database.

The diversity in materials, glazes, forms, and craftsmanship techniques unveils stories of history, aesthetics, and artisanal traditions across various eras.

Among the collection, imperial antiquities and commissioned porcelain stand out for their distinct motifs, sophisticated craftsmanship, and direct links to courtly heritage, making them prime targets for serious collectors. Complementing these, the ancient jade carvings afford a deeper look into traditional sculptural forms and the rich symbolism embedded in the stone.

All items will be displayed for public at the Auction Preview session on November 16-20 at the Soul Institute of Arts at No 125 Pasteur Street in HCM City. Collectors and art enthusiasts will have the opportunity to inspect the items, cross-check catalogue details, assess the condition of each lot, and review auction registration terms before placing their bids.

The Live Auction, according to the organisers, does more than sell objects. It gives Việt Nam's heritage a place on the collecting stage, so that its artistry is studied, valued and passed on. At the same time it is expected to foster interaction among collectors, experts, and art enthusiasts, contributing to the development of the art market and cultural industries in Việt Nam. — VNS