Nationwide activities to celebrate Việt Nam Culture Day 2026

HÀ NỘI — Hundreds of cultural, artistic and sporting activities will take place nationwide on November 24 to celebrate Việt Nam Culture Day for the first time, while marking the 80th anniversary of the first National Cultural Conference (November 24, 1946 – November 24, 2026).

The activities aim to honour national cultural identity, inspire a spirit of solidarity and create opportunities for people to participate in, create and enjoy cultural activities.

According to Lê Quang Tự Do, director of the Press Authority under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, 406 programmes and activities had been planned nationwide as of November 5, including 282 cultural and artistic events, 36 sports events and 85 exhibitions.

All 34 provinces and cities have issued plans for organising activities to mark Việt Nam Culture Day 2026. Meanwhile, ministries, sectors and central organisations are organising a range of activities to mark the occasion, including exhibitions of traditional craft village products, the promotion of Vietnamese culture, the development of reading culture and community exchanges.

Key events

One of the notable initiatives to organise and promote Việt Nam Culture Day 2026 is the introduction of the Việt Nam Cultural Digital Map (CMAP) platform.

The platform was launched by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism on November 1 at the Temple of Literature, a special national heritage site in Hà Nội. It is accessible at cmap.vn.

The digital map is not limited to activities taking place around November 24. Information on events, activities and cultural destinations will continue to be updated regularly before, during and after Việt Nam Culture Day, providing residents and visitors with an additional resource to explore and connect with cultural life across the country.

Another highlight programme is Sounds of Việt Nam – Melodies of Life running from October 12 to November 30.

Under the message One Person, One Melody. Millions of People Together Create the Sounds of Việt Nam, the programme aims to inspire musical creativity in the community and discover and introduce melodies and compositions associated with everyday life, reflecting the diversity of regions, ethnic groups and generations.

It also seeks to promote the value of Vietnamese music to the public, particularly young people. Participants can learn about music, share videos featuring melodies connected with everyday life or create sound works incorporating folk cultural elements. The programme offers prizes totalling VNĐ175 million (US$6,800), with selected works scheduled to be performed on November 24.

Cultural milestone

The first National Cultural Conference, held on November 24, 1946, was an important milestone in the development of Vietnamese culture, reflecting President Hồ Chí Minh's thoughts on the role of culture in the cause of national construction and defence.

The commemorative ceremony will take place at 9am on November 24 at the Hồ Gươm Theatre in Hà Nội. It will be broadcast live on Việt Nam Television's VTV1 channel and broadcast on the Voice of Việt Nam's VOV1 channel.

Film lovers can also enjoy a film week celebrating the eighth Hà Nội International Film Festival and Việt Nam Culture Day from November 18 to 24. Free screenings at cinemas will be held from November 22 to 24, while mobile screenings will bring films to remote, mountainous, border and island areas, as well as localities without cinemas.

The film week is scheduled to open on the evening of November 21 at the National Cinema Centre in Hà Nội.

Nationwide celebrations

In Hà Nội, the opening ceremony of Việt Nam Culture Day in Hà Nội will take place on November 21 around the monument to Emperor Lý Thái Tổ by Hoàn Kiếm Lake. Residents and visitors can watch a heritage parade combined with artistic performances.

From November 21 to 24, interactive cultural spaces and artistic stages will continue to operate around the lake, including at Đông Kinh Nghĩa Thục Square, the Martyrs' Monument and the Tràng Tiền – Hàng Khay area.

The highlight on the evening of November 24 will be a special art programme at Mỹ Đình Stadium, starting at 8pm. It is expected to welcome around 50,000 spectators and will be broadcast live on VTV1 and digital platforms, with a fireworks display as part of the event.

In Huế City, a series of activities from November 22 to 24 will offer audiences the chance to enjoy the Huế Love Songs programme and performances honouring Vietnamese and Huế heritage.

Visitors can also explore a digital exhibition of poems by Emperor Thiệu Trị (1807–1847) at the Huế Royal Antiquities Museum, scheduled to open on November 22.

In Thái Nguyên, the Cultural Festival of Ethnic Groups will take place on November 22 and 23 at the Việt Nam Museum of Ethnology and Võ Nguyên Giáp Square, featuring heritage performances and traditional sports.

Bắc Ninh will host a festival of original Quan họ folk-singing villages from November 16 to 18, followed by Quan họ performances on boats on the evening of November 23.

Quảng Ninh will organise a community cultural festival celebrating its ethnic groups on November 15 and an artistic programme promoting Yên Tử heritage on November 20.

In Cao Bằng, artistic programmes highlighting the cultures of ethnic groups, fine arts exhibitions, traditional craft spaces and food displays are scheduled throughout November.

In Lạng Sơn, residents can enjoy performances showcasing local heritage on November 23 and a mass folk dance performance on the following day.

The heritage space at the Hoa Lư Ancient Capital special national relic site in Ninh Bình will welcome visitors to a photo exhibition on Vietnamese cultural heritage, scheduled to run from November 21 to 27.

Other activities during this period will include demonstrations and practice sessions of intangible cultural heritage, as well as heritage education programmes. Ninh Bình Museum is also expected to host a seminar on antiquities management and the training of experts in antiquities appraisal on November 21.

Đà Nẵng City is developing plans for a 3D mapping light show on the Hàn River on November 23 and an artistic programme on November 24.

Meanwhile, Cà Mau is planning artistic activities celebrating ethnic cultures, Đờn ca tài tử (Southern folk music) and Khmer ethnic music, while Gia Lai will introduce gong culture and heritage experiences throughout November.

Other localities across the nation will also host cultural activities reflecting their local identities to jointly celebrate Việt Nam Culture Day 2026 and the 80th anniversary of the first National Cultural Conference. — VNS