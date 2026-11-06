HCM City public investment disbursement tops 80%, with 100% target by year-end

HCM CITY — HCM City disbursed over VNĐ118.3 trillion (US$4.7 billion) in public investment during the first 10 months of 2026, reaching 80.1 per cent of the annual plan assigned by the Prime Minister and outperforming the national average.

The rate marks a sharp rise compared to 56.2 per cent recorded in the same period last year.

The figures were reported at a socio-economic meeting chaired by the municipal People’s Committee on November 5 to evaluate 10-month performance and deploy key tasks for November and December.

The city has allocated and assigned a total public investment plan of VNĐ147.6 trillion for 2026.

Speaking at the meeting, Hoàng Vũ Thảnh, director of the city’s Department of Finance, said the city authorities have proactively reviewed and classified delayed projects, systematically resolving bottlenecks in urban planning, land clearance, compensation and administrative procedures.

Over the remaining two months of the year, the southern metropolis faces immense pressure to achieve its full-year goals, securing GRDP growth of over 10 per cent, collecting State budget revenue exceeding VNĐ1 quadrillion ($39.3 billion) and achieving a 100 per cent public investment disbursement rate.

To achieve this goal, the city must disburse the remaining 19.9 per cent of allocated funds, equivalent to VNĐ29.3 trillion (US$1.2 billion).

Thảnh emphasised that the city will concentrate all available resources in November and December to disburse 100 per cent of the 2026 public investment budget, prioritising strategic transport infrastructure and key works.

Under favourable conditions, the city aims to push disbursement up to 110 per cent of the planned budget by channeling additional funds into high-performing sectors and localities.

The city People's Committee has ordered strict discipline in public fund management.

Capital will be reallocated from delayed projects to higher-performing ones.

Units falling behind schedule will be evaluated via Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) and face "yellow card" or "red card" administrative warnings.

Nguyễn Văn Được, chairman of the municipal People's Committee said while public investment progress has been positive, equal attention must be directed toward private investment and foreign direct investment (FDI) to unlock total social development capital.

Alongside public investment achievements, the city's economy registered steady growth during the 10-month period.

The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) rose 11 per cent year-on-year, led by manufacturing and processing, which grew by 11.4 per cent.

The city's four key industrial sectors grew by an estimated 10.7 per cent.

Attracted FDI reached approximately $19.1 billion, representing a 315.9 per cent surge compared to the same period in 2025.

Total retail sales of goods and consumer service revenue hit nearly VNĐ1.7 quadrillion, up 14.7 per cent.

Export turnover reached nearly $84.9 billion, up 10.9 per cent, while imports rose 12.7 per cent to $91.9 billion.

The city welcomed over 9.3 million international arrivals, up 36.9 per cent, and 44.1 million domestic visitors, up 1.03 per cent, generating total tourism revenue of VNĐ307.2 trillion ($12 billion), up 37.7 per cent.

State budget revenue reached nearly VNĐ762 trillion ($30 billion), completing 94.8 per cent of the annual estimate, up 16 per cent year-on-year, and achieving 75.4 per cent of the city's VNĐ1-quadrillion target.

To maintain momentum for the remainder of 2026, HCM City aims to mobilise more than VNĐ1.2 quadrillion ($47.2 billion) for overall development investment.

The municipal government will focus on resolving bottlenecks in land use, construction materials and investment procedures, while driving high-tech FDI inflows into digital transformation, data centres, logistics and high-value financial services. — VNS