SABECO connects people, resources and Vietnamese values

HÀ NỘI — With an extensive nationwide presence and partnerships with organisations and local authorities across Việt Nam, Saigon Beer-Alcohol-Beverage Corporation (SABECO) is strengthening its role as a bridge connecting resources, communities and individuals working to create positive change and contribute to the country's development.

SABECO was recently recognised by the Việt Nam Fatherland Front Central Committee among more than 220 businesses, organisations and individuals for their outstanding contributions to social welfare during the 2024–26 period.

Meanwhile, the 2026 Vinh danh Người truyền lửa (Honouring Inspirational People) Awards, jointly organised by SABECO and Đại Đoàn Kết Newspaper under the direction of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front Central Committee, have officially been launched. The awards continue the search for and recognition of individuals making a positive difference in communities across the country.

Both milestones reflect a consistent approach by the company: bringing people and resources together to spread positive values and create lasting benefits for society.

Building on more than 150 years of brewing heritage in Việt Nam, SABECO has developed an extensive nationwide network of operations and distribution, maintaining close ties with generations of Vietnamese people and local communities.

This presence not only provides a foundation for its business operations but also enables the company to work more closely with organisations and partners, better understand local needs and direct resources to where they are most needed.

This role becomes particularly important during difficult times. In 2024 and 2025, SABECO contributed more than VNĐ7 billion (US$273,000) to help localities recover from major storms, including Yagi, Bualoi and Matmo, providing timely and practical support for post-disaster recovery efforts.

Beyond emergency assistance, SABECO regularly supports communities facing hardship and helps preserve and promote local cultural traditions through its annual Tết (Lunar New Year) programmes.

A notable example was its 2026 Tết campaign, Chung vị Tết Việt, Gắn kết muôn miền (Sharing the Flavours of Vietnamese Tết, Connecting Regions), which was implemented in 17 provinces and cities. The campaign presented thousands of Tết gifts to disadvantaged people and forces on duty in border areas.

It also created cultural spaces where local residents could meet, share experiences and celebrate traditional values through Tết activities.

Creating opportunities for communities to thrive

Beyond immediate assistance, SABECO also supports initiatives designed to generate long-term benefits for communities.

Through its partnership with the Hồ Chí Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee, the Thắp sáng đường quê (Lighting Up Rural Roads) project installed solar-powered lighting systems along more than 73 kilometres of rural roads across 63 provinces and cities during 2022-24.

Building on this initiative, the programme was implemented during 2024-26, helping improve travel and living conditions while strengthening community ties in border areas.

Meanwhile, the Nâng bước Thể thao (Advancing Community Sports) project upgraded 30 community sports facilities, providing more spaces for physical exercise and social interaction, particularly among young people.

This community-oriented approach has also extended to sports initiatives.

In 2026, SABECO expanded its strategic partnership with the Việt Nam Football Federation (VFF), supporting the national football teams during the 2026-29 period.

Alongside its support for football, the company has organised community activities to bring fans together, giving them opportunities to share their passion for the sport and pride in the national teams.

Bringing together individuals making a difference in Việt Nam

While community programmes connect resources with development opportunities, the Vinh danh Người truyền lửa Awards represent another step in SABECO's efforts to build connections: bringing stories of positive change from local communities to a nationwide audience.

Launched in 2025 to mark the 150th anniversary of SABECO's brewing heritage, the awards recognise individuals who are persistently finding solutions to local challenges, ranging from improving livelihoods and protecting the environment to promoting technological innovation.

Through the Fatherland Front network across 34 provinces and cities, the 2026 programme is expanding its reach to identify outstanding individuals at the grassroots level. Particular attention is being given to young people and innovative initiatives addressing practical challenges in local communities.

Cooperation between the Việt Nam Fatherland Front Central Committee, Đại Đoàn Kết Newspaper and SABECO provides a platform to recognise individuals driving positive change and bring their contributions to wider public attention.

This gives meaningful local initiatives greater visibility while inspiring more people to participate in activities that benefit society.

Speaking at the awards launch ceremony, Tan Teck Chuan Lester, general director of SABECO, said: “For more than 150 years, SABECO has grown alongside communities, partners and generations of Vietnamese people.

"Like the individuals we honour, we remain committed to giving back to the communities that have supported our growth. We believe that growth only has true meaning when its benefits are shared widely with society.”

From directing resources to communities in need and creating development opportunities to bringing individuals making a difference into the public spotlight, SABECO continues to strengthen its role as a connector of positive values across Việt Nam.

Through its nationwide network and partnerships with organisations and local communities, the company is continuing to put its 'Vietnam Together, Thrive as One' spirit into action, contributing to a more connected and sustainable Việt Nam.