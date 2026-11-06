Hospitals in HCM City recruit hundreds of resident doctors

HCM CITY — A number of general and specialised hospitals in HCM City have announced recruitment plans to attract resident doctors for the 2026-2029 period with a range of attractive incentives, according to the city Department of Health.

Bình Dương General Hospital leads demand by seeking 57 resident doctors across 31 medical specialties to prepare for the opening of a new 1,500-bed facility.

The hospital handles nearly 600,000 outpatient visits and 100,000 inpatient admissions annually.

Hóc Môn Regional General Hospital is recruiting 35 resident doctors, followed by Nguyễn Thị Thập General Hospital with recruitment demand for 23 resident doctors, the Hospital of Traditional Medicine with 22 doctors, Trưng Vương Hospital with 20 doctors, Lê Văn Việt Hospital 18 doctors, and Children’s Hospital 2 with 14 doctors.

Other hospitals including Nguyễn Tri Phương, Lê Văn Thịnh, An Bình, Heart Institute, People’s Hospital 115, Oncology Hospital, the HCM City Heart Institute, and the Hospital for Traumatology and Orthopedics have also published recruitment announcements.

Dr Nguyễn Thế Vũ, director of Nguyễn Thị Thập General Hospital, said the hospital’s expansion project worth more than VNĐ960 billion (US$37.4 million) is scheduled for completion in 2029.

The hospital plans to implement support policies in accordance with city subsidies, with a budget for post-graduate training subsidies this year totaling VNĐ2 billion ($77,800).

The city’s recruitment drive aims to develop high-quality medical workforce and enhance their capacity for providing healthcare services.

Resolution 36 of the municipal People’s Council which took effect in September establishes a specific policy to support the training of resident doctors to meet the city’s specialised medical development.

Under the resolution, resident doctors will receive 100 per cent tuition coverage for their training.

Resident doctors participating in training in “difficult-to-attract” specialties will receive an additional monthly living allowance.

Resident doctors must commit to working at public healthcare facilities under the city Department of Health for at least six years from the date of their recruitment.

They are required to comply with work assignments issued by the department and the hospitals. In case of violation of the commitment, they must reimburse all received financial support. —VNS