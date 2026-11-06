125 artworks showcase dialogue between tradition and contemporary art

HÀ NỘI — The second International Fine Arts Exhibition has opened its doors in Hà Nội, featuring 125 selected works by Vietnamese and international artists, lecturers and students at the National University of Arts Education.

The exhibition offers a diverse panorama of artistic perspectives, themes, materials, techniques and forms of expression. Each work bears the artist’s individual creative imprint while contributing to a broader dialogue between personal identity, national culture and contemporary art.

Associate Professor Đào Đăng Phượng, the university's rector, said that in painting, colour harmony refers to the arrangement of different hues to create a cohesive whole.

More broadly, the exhibition’s theme represents a meeting of traditional materials and contemporary techniques, as well as eastern and western artistic traditions.

It also reflects the mindset of Vietnamese artists engaging with the world through their own artistic languages, embracing new explorations while preserving their cultural roots and identity.

The exhibition brings together lecturers and artists from universities, colleges and research institutes, independent artists and the university’s postgraduate students and doctoral candidates.

One major highlight is the presentation of works by both lecturers and students.

"The university places particular value on this approach, as lecturers need to maintain their own creative practice to give their teaching greater credibility, while students should be exposed to contemporary art from their early years at university," said Phượng.

"Sharing the same exhibition space gives students opportunities to engage with established artists and international peers, broadening their creative experience and professional awareness while strengthening their sense of responsibility for preserving cultural identity."

Painter Đào Quốc Huy, chairman of the Việt Nam Fine Arts Association, said the exhibition showcases a wide range of materials and forms of expression. Traditional media such as oil painting, lacquer and silk remain prominent, alongside prints and graphic works employing diverse techniques.

"Artists, including students, should engage more deeply with contemporary life and emerging social trends to create works that capture the spirit of the times," said Huy.

He praised young artists for approaching traditional materials with contemporary creativity, noting that experimentation with new materials and digital art is also opening up further possibilities for artistic expression.

Nevertheless, materials, technology and subject matter remain tools. The core value of an artwork lies in its genuine emotion, ideas, artistic language and the creator’s individual imprint.

“As AI can now generate images and content rapidly, the human element, emotions and personal experiences have become even more important in giving an artwork its distinctive value and identity,” Huy said.

The exhibition marks the 56th anniversary of the establishment of the National University of Arts Education on November 7.

An international scientific conference titled Việt Nam’s Art Education Ecosystem in the Digital Age was also held on November 6. — VNS