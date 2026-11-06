Upgrades planned for Nà Sản Airport in Sơn La Province

HÀ NỘI — The Civil Aviation Authority of Việt Nam (CAAV) has submitted to the Ministry of Construction plans to upgrade Nà Sản Airport in Sơn La Province through 2030.

Under the plans, Nà Sản Airport, which is located in Chiềng Mung and Mai Sơn communes, will remain part of the nation's civil airport network and will be used for both civil and military purposes.

The airport is designed for Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft and equivalent, with a capacity of one million passengers and 2,500 tonnes of cargo a year.

Planned upgrades include building a runway 3,000m long and 45m wide, along with a taxiway and four aircraft parking aprons by 2030.

The parking apron area will be expanded as demand for airport capacity increases.

For the passenger terminal, the plan specifies an operational capacity of approximately one million passengers per year. The air traffic control tower is planned for a site adjacent to the airside area – situated midway along the runway – covering an area of​​ approximately 9,000sq.m.

By 2050, the airport’s capacity will be increased to 1.8 million passengers and 4,500 tonnes of cargo a year, and the aircraft parking apron area will be expanded.

From the current land area of 149ha, the upgrades will see Nà Sản Airport's total land area increased to more than 544ha, with an area of 395ha allocated to the airport from neighbouring land.

The CAAV has asked that the Ministry of Construction review, evaluate and approve the planning documentation. The authority has also urged the Sơn La Provincial People’s Committee to incorporate the development plan for Nà Sản Airport into local land-use plans and public transport connectivity schemes. VNS